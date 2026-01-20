These ‘Alpha males’ said it’s a ‘waste of time and money’ going on a dinner date with a women – delicious comebacks to savour

Life Alpha males

Full disclosure – we hadn’t come across either Justin Waller or someone called Clavicular before (does Claviucular only have one name, like Arkwright from Open All Hours?)

Best fwends with Andrew Tate, obviously, the pair have been stroking their proverbial chins on Twitter, explaining why they don’t go on dinner dates with women – at least, not if there aren’t a load of fellow Alphas around – because it’s a ‘waste of time and money’.

Justin Waller tells Clavicular why you should NEVER take a woman on a dinner date 😳 “It’s a waste of time and money.” pic.twitter.com/OhKcdVSY0k — Fresh Updates (@tinkaboutdis) January 19, 2026

Of all the planets in the universe, they had to exist on ours.

And we mention it because of all the delicious replies which put them exactly in their place. The toilet.

1.

Total cargo cult. These guys have no idea what successful men are actually like, so they ape the rituals that they suspect such men follow, such as wearing suits, smoking cigars, and talking about “business” in the hopes of coming off as important. Absolute clown show. https://t.co/KhAzUaMCtk — Circe (@vocalcry) January 19, 2026

2.

What if I told you that it’s fun to have dinner and drinks with an attractive woman? https://t.co/tpdwm3ra4x — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) January 19, 2026

3.

Have resisted posting about this, bc attention is exactly what these… people… want. However, I know that some %age of the people who follow me are young men, so let me just say this: If I ever heard any of my sons speaking this way about women, I would consider myself to… https://t.co/su55Q06lZr — Moses Kagan (@moseskagan) January 19, 2026

4.

This is a big tell that you can’t actually pull women with your personality. It’s easier for him to just pretend he’s too good for it. And you can’t really convince a guy like this that flirting can be fun, that teaching a girl new things can be fun or that seeing someone mirror… https://t.co/eWzEKO9oSi — Prometheus (@CaribbeanRythms) January 19, 2026

5.

Influencers have managed to re-invent the “You like girls? What are you, GAY?” schoolyard taunt from first principles. https://t.co/abV3jtmebV — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) January 20, 2026

6.

🚨🇺🇸 For a straight man, one of the best things in life is sitting opposite a woman you’re genuinely attracted to – a nice meal, shared stories, flirting, that electric little moment when she looks at you like: I see you. Not for Justin Waller. In this clip, he says a… https://t.co/j9Q6uRR5et — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) January 20, 2026

7.