Victoria Derbyshire deserves some sort of award for the restraint she shows in the face of this Maga apologist

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Newsnight, were presenter Victoria Derbyshire was naturally discussing President Trump and what his next move will be in his apparently relentless determination to acquire/invade Greenland.

Guests included Republican strategist Angie Wong, who we mention because of this particular Q&A which went mildly viral because it really does demonstrate how Trump’s cronies are framing the debate right now.

And that muffled explosion you can hear is presumably inside Derbyshire’s head as she tries not to bellow what everyone else is surely thinking.

Ooof.

