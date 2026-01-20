Victoria Derbyshire deserves some sort of award for the restraint she shows in the face of this Maga apologist

Politics donald trump Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of BBC1’s Newsnight, were presenter Victoria Derbyshire was naturally discussing President Trump and what his next move will be in his apparently relentless determination to acquire/invade Greenland.

Guests included Republican strategist Angie Wong, who we mention because of this particular Q&A which went mildly viral because it really does demonstrate how Trump’s cronies are framing the debate right now.

And that muffled explosion you can hear is presumably inside Derbyshire’s head as she tries not to bellow what everyone else is surely thinking.

Victoria Derbyshire, "Putin will be delighted by what's going on" "It's a split between the US, and it's allies in NATO and Europe" "The only person happy at the moment is Vladimir Putin" Republican Strategist, "Well you could see it that way or you could see it as Putin being… pic.twitter.com/jAbRTb0aV9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 19, 2026

Ooof.

Who is this Republican Apologist? Actually, I don't really want to know. I just hope she doesn't darken my towels again. — J. Paul Murdock (@jpaulmurdock) January 19, 2026

It’s just incredible how maga stupid has managed to hijack America .. the whole administration is just morons sucking trump’s toes.

What a time to be alive. — Jamie Yaar (@JamieYaar) January 20, 2026

Amazing how many USA proponents put forward totally illogical ideas with a straight face. — John Picken (@arrhythmiarules) January 19, 2026

It is not complicated…Trump is Putin’s bitch! — Racing Rambo (@RacingRambo) January 20, 2026

These reporters need to start saying ‘stop being so stupid’ — harrypremier2019 (@harrypremier201) January 20, 2026

