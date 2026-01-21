Celebrity Andrew tate Jonathan Pie

Andrew Tate said ‘only cowards dispel masculinity’ and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2026

To the world – briefly, honest – of Andrew Tate, where the clown prince of the toxic manosphere has been challenging what he called ‘weak cowardly little men’ to man up or f-ck off, basically.

If I were a weak cowardly little man who lacked masculine quality I would have two choices –

Develop masculinity. Which requires work and bravery.

Or:

Deem masculinity negative in a bid to destroy it. Which is far easier.

People like easy.

Only cowards dispel masculinity.

And of all the many A++ comebacks …

… it was the estimable Jonathan Pie who said it best.

Nailed it.

And the fury it prompted among certain Po-Tate-o-heads …

… just made it even better.

Source @JonathanPieNews