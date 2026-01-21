Andrew Tate said ‘only cowards dispel masculinity’ and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out of the park

Celebrity Andrew tate Jonathan Pie

To the world – briefly, honest – of Andrew Tate, where the clown prince of the toxic manosphere has been challenging what he called ‘weak cowardly little men’ to man up or f-ck off, basically.

If I were a weak cowardly little man who lacked masculine quality I would have two choices – Develop masculinity. Which requires work and bravery. Or: Deem masculinity negative in a bid to destroy it. Which is far easier. People like easy. Only cowards dispel masculinity. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 19, 2026

And of all the many A++ comebacks …

If I were insecure about my worth as a man, I’d also face two choices: Do the harder work of building character, restraint, and responsibility. Or confuse loudness for strength and aggression for courage, and call that “masculinity.” The second is easier. Real strength… — Dr. Carl Hindy (@DrCarlHindy) January 19, 2026

third choice: pretend to be masculine like you are doing — parth🥊 (@prthkys) January 19, 2026

The men who actually have it don’t spend much time talking about it — INT: Onchain Lottery (@internet_token) January 19, 2026

Your weakness is the fear on display for all to see in this tweet. 😁 — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) January 19, 2026

… it was the estimable Jonathan Pie who said it best.

Or you could accept that masculinity is fine, so long as it doesn't turn you into a snooker-ball-headed thick as fuck no-chinned woman-hating cunt? https://t.co/OcnuBIJuuV — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 19, 2026

Nailed it.

And the fury it prompted among certain Po-Tate-o-heads …

Mate, if he privately showed you 1% of his masculinity you'd crap yourself and go running to other soy boys for comfort. You are exactly the sort of person he is criticising. — Chris Strange (@chrisbizarre2) January 19, 2026

… just made it even better.

