Celebrity Andrew tate Jonathan Pie
Andrew Tate said ‘only cowards dispel masculinity’ and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out of the park
To the world – briefly, honest – of Andrew Tate, where the clown prince of the toxic manosphere has been challenging what he called ‘weak cowardly little men’ to man up or f-ck off, basically.
If I were a weak cowardly little man who lacked masculine quality I would have two choices –
Develop masculinity. Which requires work and bravery.
Or:
Deem masculinity negative in a bid to destroy it. Which is far easier.
People like easy.
Only cowards dispel masculinity.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 19, 2026
And of all the many A++ comebacks …
If I were insecure about my worth as a man, I’d also face two choices:
Do the harder work of building character, restraint, and responsibility.
Or confuse loudness for strength and aggression for courage, and call that “masculinity.”
The second is easier.
Real strength…
— Dr. Carl Hindy (@DrCarlHindy) January 19, 2026
third choice: pretend to be masculine like you are doing
— parth🥊 (@prthkys) January 19, 2026
— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) January 19, 2026
The men who actually have it don’t spend much time talking about it
— INT: Onchain Lottery (@internet_token) January 19, 2026
Your weakness is the fear on display for all to see in this tweet. 😁
— Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) January 19, 2026
… it was the estimable Jonathan Pie who said it best.
Or you could accept that masculinity is fine, so long as it doesn't turn you into a snooker-ball-headed thick as fuck no-chinned woman-hating cunt? https://t.co/OcnuBIJuuV
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 19, 2026
Nailed it.
And the fury it prompted among certain Po-Tate-o-heads …
Mate, if he privately showed you 1% of his masculinity you'd crap yourself and go running to other soy boys for comfort. You are exactly the sort of person he is criticising.
— Chris Strange (@chrisbizarre2) January 19, 2026
… just made it even better.
