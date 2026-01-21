This Greenland politician magnificently laid it on the line for Donald Trump and Americans everywhere and it’s simply magnificent

US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump was due to address world leaders on Wednesday to explain just how much he wants Greenland and why everyone – Greenlanders included – should let him have it.

And talking about letting people have it, no-one let Trump have it better than this former Greenland MP, a two-minute take on why the American president can shove it, basically, and it’s simply magnificent.

Over to you, the estimable Tillie Martinussen.

“See how greedy the Americans are?” Former Greenland MP Tillie Martinussen explains why the people of Greenland don’t want to be a part of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/V63s4nbJTG — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 20, 2026

Our new favourite Greenlander. A short list, we know, but she’s so far ahead of second place we can’t even see them.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The American mind cannot comprehend that not everything can be bought or sold, and that some people don’t care as much about money. https://t.co/G4XzdOyMvJ — Бианка (@BiankaB12) January 19, 2026

2.

The sober way many non-Americans can discuss our country. https://t.co/PrM5OcRADC — AT (@primediscussion) January 19, 2026

3.

This woman is a great example of integrity. Amazing human being — Marco Castelli (@macastel3) January 19, 2026

4.

“You cant even own land in Greenland. You can get an allotment for your house & then own the house on top of the land. But Greenlanders don’t believe that the land is for 1 person, it’s for everyone. It’s a big miscalculation that he thinks Greenlanders would be incited by cash” https://t.co/eCyHK6gbp6 — ORGANIZE! (@SoulRevision) January 20, 2026

5.

She really said the US is spiritually, morally, educationally broke and she did not lie one bit — Angela Bassett’s Oscar (@HeySupMaya) January 21, 2026

6.

“We do not want to be rich like Americans. Look how greedy they are, even trying to invade their friends” Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Trump is alone on the world stage, with literally NOT A SINGLE COUNTRY supporting his idea to annex Greenland. This is incredible… https://t.co/NXI7GmUrAF — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) January 20, 2026

7.