US donald trump greenland

This Greenland politician magnificently laid it on the line for Donald Trump and Americans everywhere and it’s simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2026

Donald Trump was due to address world leaders on Wednesday to explain just how much he wants Greenland and why everyone – Greenlanders included – should let him have it.

And talking about letting people have it, no-one let Trump have it better than this former Greenland MP, a two-minute take on why the American president can shove it, basically, and it’s simply magnificent.

Over to you, the estimable Tillie Martinussen.

Our new favourite Greenlander. A short list, we know, but she’s so far ahead of second place we can’t even see them.

And these people surely said it best.

