This magnificent Toast of London clip just went viral and it might be just a little bit too close for comfort

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2026

We’ve been fans of Toast of London ever since it premiered on Channel 4 back in the day, latterly finding its way to BBC1 where the great man went all the way to Hollywood.

Of all the things Matt Berry’s done it’s right up there with Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace as our very favourite, so it was a joy to be reacquainted with this particular moment from series one.

It was shared on Twitter by @JamesAHogg2, a past master at sending fabulous comedy clips viral on Twitter, and it’s a minute and a bit of absolute joy.

Magnificent.

You’ll see lots more of this sort of thing if you follow @JamesAHogg2 here and find a lot – lots – more Toast here.

