This magnificent Toast of London clip just went viral and it might be just a little bit too close for comfort

Entertainment Matt Berry

We’ve been fans of Toast of London ever since it premiered on Channel 4 back in the day, latterly finding its way to BBC1 where the great man went all the way to Hollywood.

Of all the things Matt Berry’s done it’s right up there with Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace as our very favourite, so it was a joy to be reacquainted with this particular moment from series one.

It was shared on Twitter by @JamesAHogg2, a past master at sending fabulous comedy clips viral on Twitter, and it’s a minute and a bit of absolute joy.

Can’t believe I’ve haven’t offered you any Toast (of London) before. How remiss of me! Anyway, here’s the opening scene of season 1, episode 4, entitled Submission, which is rather fantastic. As many of you will be aware, Matt Berry considers himself a musician first and an… pic.twitter.com/JXkxEDlvPx — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) January 20, 2026

Magnificent.

I absolutely LOVE that show.

Ray Fucking Purchase! — Look up (@bluhorseshu72) January 20, 2026

“Nucular” — I Blame The LHC (@NickKao13) January 20, 2026

As a producer, I feel for everyone in this scenario. I once coaxed gold from a ‘one trick’ voice-over artiste by asking her to read the script as if it was the most boring thing she’d ever read — Stuart Duncan 💙 (@StueyD) January 20, 2026

Just the most underrated series…ever. Plus toast of tinseltown….

“Steven…It’s Clem Fandango, can you hear me?🤣” — Beer & 64 Bits (@ZosoGraffiti) January 20, 2026

Probably the funniest thing I have seen in a long time. Toast of London is hilarious as is his landlord Ed and his arch nemesis Ray bloody Purchase😂 — Craig (@Scrumpyjackfan) January 20, 2026

You’ll see lots more of this sort of thing if you follow @JamesAHogg2 here and find a lot – lots – more Toast here.

READ MORE

Simply 23 of the funniest and most brutally on-point tweets about Donald Trump right now

Source @JamesAHogg2