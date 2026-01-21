Trump’s Treasury secretary just shared his idea of a normal retirement plan and it’s so out of touch jaws dropped across the internet – 17 totally on-point responses

Politics retirement scott bessent

Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, doesn’t want anyone to feel the squeeze of the economy right now so he’s offering up some advice on setting up a retirement plan.

Step 1: buy double digit houses.

Step 2: Retire.

Bessent: Maybe your parents, for their retirement, have bought 5, 10, 12 homes pic.twitter.com/ZUeHiy8EGX — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 20, 2026

Pretty simple.

Bessent often sounds like a condescending buffoon when talking about the economy, but this is a new high (low?) when it comes to losing touch with the American people.

His inability to come even close to connecting with the needs of his constituents drew the ire of a lot of angry tweeters.

1.

Could they be any more out of touch with regular people? — jacki lewan (@jackilewan) January 20, 2026

2.

I’m preparing for retirement right now but I don’t know how many houses I should buy. 5? 7? I was told immigrants bought all the houses, so I’ll have to figure that out too. — Sweet Man, Thanks (@ConcerndBassist) January 20, 2026

3.

Yes, my parents bought 12 homes, a piece of broccoli, and one other thing. — Munchkin’s Nana ‍⬛‍ (@Munchkinsnana) January 20, 2026

4.

Scott, people are trying to buy 1 house — to live in. Could the Trump Admin be any more out of touch? https://t.co/pzgw3oTrxX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 20, 2026

5.

The forgotten 12 home-owning man and 12 home owning-woman will be forgotten no longer. https://t.co/ZiEqrh6YuB — Noah Finneburgh (@NoahFinneburgh) January 20, 2026

6.

While enjoying their piece of chicken, piece of broccoli and tortilla…

These people are fucking CLUELESS — amy villa-for-reale (@AmyVillareale) January 20, 2026

7.

Scott Bessent has an estimated net worth of $600 million, per Forbes. https://t.co/xj7Xv71fkh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 20, 2026

8.