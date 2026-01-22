US donald trump greenland Kaitlan Collins

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Donald Trump if it was ‘mission accomplished’ on Greenland and his response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2026

Donald Trump likes to fashion himself as the master of the art of the deal and the great peacemaker who has single handedly ended eight (at the last count) conflicts around the world.

So having brought Nato to the brink of collapse before announcing that, no, the United States would not be invading Greenland after all, it was only natural that CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins should wonder if it was ‘mission accomplished’ for America’s greatest president (source: Donald Trump).

And his response, such as it was, didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

And these people surely said it best.

But it seems only fair to give Trump a little bit more time to explain exactly what he achieved.

To conclude …

Source @Acyn