CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Donald Trump if it was ‘mission accomplished’ on Greenland and his response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

Donald Trump likes to fashion himself as the master of the art of the deal and the great peacemaker who has single handedly ended eight (at the last count) conflicts around the world.

So having brought Nato to the brink of collapse before announcing that, no, the United States would not be invading Greenland after all, it was only natural that CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins should wonder if it was ‘mission accomplished’ for America’s greatest president (source: Donald Trump).

And his response, such as it was, didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Collins: Does the deal still include the United States having ownership of Greenland, like you’ve said you wanted? Trump: Uhh it’s a long term deal pic.twitter.com/VHB0Hu20UD — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

🤣🤣🤣 MAGA you got played again. https://t.co/fWVCBMwxNv — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 21, 2026

There were no other options left with Greenland than either backing down or going to war. And he never had the guts to go to war. So he backs down and pretends he got a great deal so his followers can shriek about how this is what they voted for. https://t.co/3jw2B6ILO7 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) January 21, 2026

Trump was mid-sunset, and his staff let him send out an unhinged letter about Greenland, only for him to have to walk it back. Embarrassing for him and our country. https://t.co/ETfWaZbuba — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) January 21, 2026

Not even the concept of a deal. https://t.co/ZrAeXnHZwl — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 21, 2026

Gimme a T! Gimme an A! Gimme a C! Gimme an O!

What’s that spell? 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮😂 https://t.co/31kVHWMwWW — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) January 21, 2026

But it seems only fair to give Trump a little bit more time to explain exactly what he achieved.

🚨WHAT A CLOWN: Asked about NATO and Greenland, Trump says, “we have a concept of a deal… we’ll explain it down the line… forever.” ANOTHER CONCEPT OF A PLAN. When will his followers admit he’s full of shit? pic.twitter.com/mXYmwNc5el — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 21, 2026

To conclude …

This is absolutely too perfect. The most epic TACO is revealed. https://t.co/x0eqpKB7NA — Roddy 🇨🇦 (@RodKahx) January 22, 2026

