Magas have been desperately bigging up Trump’s Greenland ‘deal’ and were fact checked til they farted

So it turns out Donald Trump isn’t going to invade Greenland after all, for which we can all be grateful.

The American president and his team, such as they are, executed Operation Save Face by announcing a ‘framework of a future deal [with Nato] with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region’.

Woohoo!

And Magas everywhere were desperate to big up their great leader and his extraordinary skills at the ‘art of the deal’.

Like this person.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he’s successfully negotiated a “DEAL FRAMEWORK” in regards to Greenland after speaking with the NATO Secretary General “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America.” You just watched the ART OF THE DEAL… pic.twitter.com/JsccWAMGy6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

And these people.

Trump says he and NATO Secretary-General Rutte have a framework of a future deal for Greenland. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.” For now, European tariffs are off. pic.twitter.com/t48Mq7lx4h — Jared Halpern (@JaredHalpern) January 21, 2026

You mean Trump took two extremely opposite positions only to coerce people into giving us a deal that made us better off in the end? No way. I’ve only watched him do this publicly for like 30 years. Good thing we all hyperventilated though. I was SURE he was gonna bomb Greenland https://t.co/PNW0DBvGSH — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 21, 2026

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: President Trump has STUNNED the world by reaching a deal framework on Greenland ART OF THE DEAL MASTER. Nobody else like 47! 🇺🇸🇬🇱pic.twitter.com/LS1EAvlfw5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

Never, ever bet against Donald Trump. Art of the deal. All of the bluster about Europe-wide tariffs and military invasions? Negotiating tactic. This is the advantage of having a businessman as President instead of a politician. https://t.co/AccosFCJto — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 21, 2026

The reality was somewhat more humbling – humiliating, in fact – and that sound you can here is Magas everywhere being fact checked until they farted.

The is not a new deal – this is Trump surrendering. For now. They have always said that the US & NATO is free to do what it wants in Greenland from a military perspective. Trump said that wasn’t good enough because he needs the US to “own” it. So this is simply Trump backing down pic.twitter.com/5S74f9Wfl1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2026

Nothing was accomplished. This is embarrassing. Europe is laughing at the clown show. — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) January 21, 2026

NATO & Denmark: We will give you the exact same security arrangements you have had for the past 40 years in Greenland. Trump: Total surrender! Art of the deal! — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2026

Europe took on Trump — and won. Total surrender by Trump after he humiliated himself and the nation on the world stage. https://t.co/msCE7BiJmp — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 21, 2026

So he wrote a deal himself, and then agreed to his own deal? Lmao — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) January 21, 2026

Lmfao. Pure damage control. There was never going to be a deal, now or ever, for Greenland. They just handed this man-baby an off-ramp to save him from himself yet again. Same routine every time: say something insane, get walked back quietly, pretend it was all strategic.

It’s… https://t.co/wh8kNlNrXq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 21, 2026

