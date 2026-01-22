US donald trump greenland magas

Magas have been desperately bigging up Trump’s Greenland ‘deal’ and were fact checked til they farted

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2026

So it turns out Donald Trump isn’t going to invade Greenland after all, for which we can all be grateful.

The American president and his team, such as they are, executed Operation Save Face by announcing a ‘framework of a future deal [with Nato] with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region’.

Woohoo!

And Magas everywhere were desperate to big up their great leader and his extraordinary skills at the ‘art of the deal’.

Like this person.

And these people.

The reality was somewhat more humbling – humiliating, in fact – and that sound you can here is Magas everywhere being fact checked until they farted.

