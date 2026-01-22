Donald Trump said ‘sometimes you need a dictator’ and publicly hammered the final nail into democracy’s coffin – 18 vote-winning smackdowns

Politics Dictator donald trump

Donald Trump did his best impression of a bull in a china shop when he crashed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

While most reviews of his speech at the event landed on something between “exhausting” and “confsuing,” the President felt that his hour-plus long speech was a hit.

He even said so. He also had some thoughts on dictators. And that’s why we’re here today.

Take it away, Mr. President…

Trump: Sometimes you need a dictator pic.twitter.com/l7KkB3DpgI — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

The man really has no problem saying the quiet part out loud, does he?

Magas will probably bend themselves into pretzels trying to defend this statement, but it’s not hard to parse the meaning behind the words when they’re stated this clearly.

Trump’s open pining to be the kind of dictator he so openly admires from afar resulted in a cavalcade of responses.

1.

No, you actually don’t. https://t.co/vzcf6ni8cX — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 21, 2026

2.

Impeach this dictator while we still can — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 21, 2026

3.

Sometimes you need a revolution. — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) January 21, 2026

4.

Clip it and run it on ads every other commercial for the next 9 months. Dictator, rapist, pedophile, and enemy of America — what an evil human being. — Tristin (@IceJJTrist) January 21, 2026

5.

Said no American ever Every single MAGA interviewee on news shows should be immediately asked if they agree https://t.co/dgk9pY9SuO — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 21, 2026

6.

Sometimes you need immediate impeachment and criminal charges https://t.co/UgkNWLoVKI — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) January 21, 2026

7.