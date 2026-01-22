Politics donald trump Jesse watters

Jesse Watters said people never call Trump dumb, and left everyone wondering which cave he’s been living in – 15 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2026

Jesse Watters took time out of his busy schedule of listing things that aren’t manly – straws, crossing your legs, eating soup in public, to name just three – to prove he’s either a card-carrying member of the Karoline Leavitt Trumpian Propaganda Club, or the most unobservant man in the world. We suspect the former.

The Fox host had this hot take on people’s attitudes to Donald Trump.

Jesse needs to get out more, or even just watch a TV channel that isn’t Fox. Once people had stopped laughing, they weighed in with one or two thoughts.

To put it in contex –

Source Acyn Image Screengrab