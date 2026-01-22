Jesse Watters said people never call Trump dumb, and left everyone wondering which cave he’s been living in – 15 savage takedowns

Politics donald trump Jesse watters

Jesse Watters took time out of his busy schedule of listing things that aren’t manly – straws, crossing your legs, eating soup in public, to name just three – to prove he’s either a card-carrying member of the Karoline Leavitt Trumpian Propaganda Club, or the most unobservant man in the world. We suspect the former.

The Fox host had this hot take on people’s attitudes to Donald Trump.

Watters: Notice what they never call Trump: dumb Because they know he’s smart and that’s what scares them the most. pic.twitter.com/7OKwQLLLLe — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026

Jesse needs to get out more, or even just watch a TV channel that isn’t Fox. Once people had stopped laughing, they weighed in with one or two thoughts.

1.

Literally 95% of the people I know call him dumb as a box of rocks. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 22, 2026

2.

You never call trump 'dumb' in the same way you never call water 'wet'. It just goes without saying. — HERSOID (@hersoid) January 22, 2026

3.

Literally everyone who is not a monosyllabic sycophant calls Donald Trump dumb, ignorant, stupid, moronic, etc.. https://t.co/5KLDEVWijQ — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) January 22, 2026

4.

Anywhere in the world, you can say “the idiot” and people know who you’re talking about. — Anna Baxter 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MsAnnaBaxter) January 22, 2026

5.

6.

Last year I watched 92.5 hours of Trump’s press conferences, speeches, announcements, etc. The man is profound dumb. He’s also not curious. He doesn’t want to learn. He thinks he knows everything already. He has ONE skill – he knows how to sell himself. That’s it. https://t.co/P8jqNzPILu — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 22, 2026

7.

He thought his dementia test was an IQ test and bragged about passing it, so respectfully disagree. https://t.co/oQot7j0fCI — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 22, 2026

8.

OH shit!

Have we never called him dumb?!?!

FUCK!

what an incredible oversight on our part. — Lucius (@Lucius0) January 22, 2026

9.

Hey @JesseBWatters, Trump is dumb. In fact, an absolute moron. You are also a moron, and a bootlicker. Hope this help clears that up! https://t.co/LEufKRJ4F5 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 22, 2026

10.

Yeah cause smart people mix up Greenland and Iceland allllllll the time 😭 — Tyler Bleszinski (@papiblez) January 22, 2026

11.

Trump is the dumbest president to have ever drawn breath. https://t.co/KGmdWbdKNz — Sam  (@princesleeper) January 22, 2026

12.

Trump believes he lowered the price of prescription drugs by 600%, he’s DUMB @JesseBWatters https://t.co/Sog2414NtW — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 22, 2026

13.

I’m having a literal 1980’s style point-and-laugh-at-the-fucking-dunce-in-the-corner reaction to this https://t.co/DEorV10vOK — tobias fünke (@slamantha) January 22, 2026

14.

Trump is the dumbest person in the world, but I see you're entering the race, Mr. Watters. https://t.co/IU2ZL2WP2Q — Lucius (@Lucius0) January 22, 2026

15.

To put it in contex –

This is a profoundly dumb person calling another profoundly dumb person smart. Jesse Watters once asked if trains had wheels. When someone on his crew told him that they did he pushed back. No kidding. He’s that stupid. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 22, 2026

