Parents have been sharing when they realised they’ve raised an idiot – 17 brain-melting moments of youthful stupidity

As any parent will tell you, raising a child can feel like a punishing, thankless slog at times. But it’s worth it for those moments where you see them flourish.

On the flip side though, there are also moments where they exhibit breathtaking stupidity.

For anyone who’s ever been concerned that they’re raising a dim kid, Dazzling-Leader7476 put the following question to r/AkReddit:

‘Parents, what was your “I raised an idiot” moment?’

Brace yourself to face palm, here are the top replies…

‘Grandson but I spent a lot of time with him. He took my jon boat out to fish on the lake. The boat had some water in the bottom. He removed the drain plug to let the water out. It was close to shore so I did get my boat back’

-froggie1492

‘My teen son was going to wash my car. He set a bucket near the car and pulled the hose out as far as it would go. The hose wouldn’t reach the bucket, so he stood 10 feet away just blasting water over the bucket trying to fill it up. The pressure from the hose kept knocking it over. He was frustrated. ‘It never dawned on him that he could just move the bucket to the hose and fill it up there. ‘I watched through the window and was just like, damn.’

-LittleWhiteBoots

‘The doctor told my 14 year old son that if he received a certain diagnosis he would not be able to be in the military. Son was disappointed. He said he wanted to join the military so he could learn to fight with swords!

He’s not interested in cosplay history. I don’t know why.’

-WonkySeams

‘My son got into a very competitive college and got a scholarship. We bought him a ticket to come home for Christmas. He missed his flight because he couldn’t find Expedia airlines.’

-GlassCharacter179

‘About 15 years ago our heat went out. My son and I went to Target to grab a space heater for the living room until we could get the HVAC looked at. I found one that blew heat in all directions. The box said “360 Degree Heat”

As I grabbed it off the shelf, my son says “Ugh. 360 degrees? Who would want it that hot”‘

-Leehblanc

‘When he fell 6ft off a shed roof wearing home made cardboard armour. Broke both wrists.’

-Neither-Drive-8838

‘My dad picked me up from sports class when I was a teen. We got home, he opens the garage, and I go: “Huh, mom’s not home?”. My dad answers “Yeah she is, why would you think she’s out?”. And I say: “Well, the car is gone”…. The car which my dad picked me up in, and I was currently sitting in. Not my best moment.’

-SDeCookie

’16 year old son went to a job interview wearing a T-shirt that said “I got out of bed for this?”.’

-youresoorganized

