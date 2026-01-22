People shared the totally unhinged things their teacher once did in a classroom – 17 crazy behaviours that should get a detention

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Unruly behaviour is to be expected from school students, however they’re not the only ones acting up in the classroom.

As many former pupils will know, teachers can also be pretty disruptive to say the least. This prompted MrBananaStand1990 to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

What unhinged thing did a former teacher do in the classroom?

It would be a miracle if the teachers in these top replies kept their jobs…

1.

‘Teacher earned the nickname Mr. Boom when he threw a desk so hard (toward, but not at, a certain student) that one of the legs punctured the wall and it just stayed there. ‘The student was a POS and said some real vile shit (about Mr. Boom’s recently deceased kid), so the whole class backed Mr. Boom and we all said the student did it.’

-BlottomanTurk

2.

‘My Bio teacher in High School had another science teacher come in the classroom while he was teaching, have an argument with him and shoot him in front of all of the students. Everything was staged including fake blood, but it looked real enough to all of us. ‘Then he jumped up, and told us all to take our pulse. It was supposedly a way for us to experience the effect of stress or trauma. ‘Never found out what, if anything, happened to him or the other teacher.’

-ReesieVA

3.

‘Unhinged in a fun way, but my Religion teacher put on the DreamWork’s movie “Prince of Egypt” for us in class one day. When it got to the part where the song “You’re Playing with the Big Boys Now” was about to play he paused the movie, told us it was his favourite song, and that he was going to sing along and that none of us could stop him. ‘He proceeded to prance around the room like a Cabaret dancer, yelling the song at the top of his lungs, staring down whoever was the nearest student to him. Loved that guy.’

-LittleNigiri

4.

‘One of his ridiculous “policies” in his class that he loved to remind everyone of, was that if you ever answered him with the words, “I don’t know”, he would knock your desk over with you in it (desk with attached chair). He made good on that promise one day when a girl said the forbidden words late in the school year. ‘He tipped her and her desk over. She was wearing a skirt. Her dad was a cop. He mysteriously left to “teach overseas” after that school year.’

-WhatsYourGameTuna

5.

‘Decided to show us how earthquake proof the lights were by hanging down from them. They were not indeed rated for such a test.’

-NecessaryPurpose6026

6.

‘I shit you not, my coworker just told me, like, an hour ago about the day her high school philosophy teacher said, to the entire goddamn class, “making love to my wife is such a beautiful act that, after we’re done, I sit on the edge of the bed and cry.” ‘I’m still reeling’

-cyoung1024

7.

‘9th grade World History. Annoying entitled rich kid with a Napoleon complex (he was a small guy) acted up, just nonstop verbal harassment. She picked his entire desk up, with him in it, and threw it out the door. ‘Yes he was small and she looked fit, but that was a flex nobody saw coming and no one messed with her again.’

-ghost_suburbia

8.

‘It was unhinged but in a good way. My chem teacher lit his desk on fire using alcohol and a taser to introduce us to one of our next chapters. Also built a cannon in the hallway. He went through around 100 ceiling tiles a semester.’

-caughtyoulookinn

