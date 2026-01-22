You don’t have to be a table top gamer to enjoy this magnificent song about Warhammer that just went wildly viral

Videos funny warhammer

There’s no denying that the tabletop fantasy game Warhammer is absolutely huge, with an estimated 5 million worldwide players. Despite its popularity, it’s also fair to say that it has a reputation for being a bit, well, nerdy. Which, of course, is no bad thing.

It’s this very nerdiness that is being addressed so brilliantly (and hilariously) in this viral video by the wonderful @christycoysh on TikTok.

It’s also a fantastically catchy tune.

Wherever you think this might be going, it’s better I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/EEFtJ5viwY — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) January 11, 2026

And how much did people adore it? This much.

I did not expect that breakdown to slap so much!! pic.twitter.com/Vw5Ze1vxh8 — Carol Walsh ^Monterey Bay^ (@CarolWalshReal1) January 11, 2026

The song, the dance moves…I love it!! Thank you for sharing, lmao. — Jeanette (@JeanetteEliz) January 11, 2026

Literally did that on my 4th date. We’ve been married for 8 years now. — Darian Vorlick (@Devourlick) January 12, 2026

Great, now I’m gonna be singing “war hammer collection!” under my breath nonstop for a week. — Mel (@MelessaJBratten) January 11, 2026

Ok, I think the chorus is now stuck in my head. Thanks lol — Dex The Bearded Dragon (@BDragonDex) January 11, 2026

My Chaos Space Marines and Necrons are amused by this, and also ready for war any time this guy is. — Martles Movies, Reviews & Satire (@k79890) January 12, 2026

