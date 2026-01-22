You don’t have to be a table top gamer to enjoy this magnificent song about Warhammer that just went wildly viral
There’s no denying that the tabletop fantasy game Warhammer is absolutely huge, with an estimated 5 million worldwide players. Despite its popularity, it’s also fair to say that it has a reputation for being a bit, well, nerdy. Which, of course, is no bad thing.
It’s this very nerdiness that is being addressed so brilliantly (and hilariously) in this viral video by the wonderful @christycoysh on TikTok.
It’s also a fantastically catchy tune.
Wherever you think this might be going, it’s better
I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/EEFtJ5viwY
— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) January 11, 2026
