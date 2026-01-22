Videos funny warhammer

You don’t have to be a table top gamer to enjoy this magnificent song about Warhammer that just went wildly viral

David Harris. Updated January 22nd, 2026

There’s no denying that the tabletop fantasy game Warhammer is absolutely huge, with an estimated 5 million worldwide players. Despite its popularity, it’s also fair to say that it has a reputation for being a bit, well, nerdy. Which, of course, is no bad thing.

It’s this very nerdiness that is being addressed so brilliantly (and hilariously) in this viral video by the wonderful @christycoysh on TikTok.

It’s also a fantastically catchy tune.

And how much did people adore it? This much.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2