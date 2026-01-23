JD Vance compared the US economy to the Titanic, and these 17 brutal takedowns might just give him that sinking feeling

Politics JD Vance US politics

The US political spotlight has, quite rightly, been on Donald Trump recently, as he brought the country to the edge of conflict with its own Nato allies over his determinaton to acquire ownership of Greenland.

That doesn’t mean to say that his VP, JD Vance, hasn’t been very busy in the background.

Here he is on Thursday, addressing the press in Minneapolis, where the Yale Law graduate got just about every legal aspect of this statement wrong.

JD Vance: "Nobody is talking about doing immigration enforcement without a warrant. We're talking about different types of warrants that exist in our system. Typically in the immigration system, those are handled by administrative law judges. So we're talking about getting warrants from them." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 22, 2026 at 7:58 PM

He went on to describe the difficulty of running the economy, using a metaphor that was far more accurate than he probably intended.

Bluesky appreciated the gift, and responded accordingly.

1. You CAN turn the Titanic around overnight.

2. The Titanic didn't turn around.

3. It's probably a stupid idea for Vance to compare Trump's economy to the Titanic. [image or embed] — Peter Gleick (@petergleick.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:41 PM

Kate and Leo didn’t shag in the back seat of that buggy for Vance to misrepresent James Cameron’s Titanic this way [image or embed] — Imani Gandy (@angryblacklady.blacksky.app) January 22, 2026 at 8:36 PM

• Vance doesn't understand metaphor

• Vance would have also feigned fatherhood to escape

• The poor and middle-class passengers on the Titanic died in much higher % vs the wealthy

• The Titanic could have made a 180º turn in 5 min 40 sec

• A big block of *ICE* killed over 2/3rds of the passengers [image or embed] — Dr. Jack Brown (@drjackbrown.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:22 PM

jd vance on the titanic painting a chaise longue — FROlar VOrtex (@frovo.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:27 PM

Comparing this administration to the Titanic is probably the most accurate metaphor Vance could have used. — zensoul.bsky.social (@zensoul.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM

JD Vance comparing things to the Titanic is genuinely one of the most comically honest things that he’s ever said. [image or embed] — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 9:04 PM

