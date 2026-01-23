News fail Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse thought it was funny to pose with a massive gun for clout on Twitter and got shot down in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse just went viral on Twitter after posing with a massive gun and asking if he should take it to Minneapolis.

Rittenhouse, you may remember, shot two people to death in Wisconsin during racial justice protests in 2020. He was found not guilty at the end of a tumultuous trial after tearfully claiming he acted in self-defence.

Minneapolis, you will definitely remember, was the scene of the fatal shooting by ICE agents of mum Renee Good and is currently overrun with protestors.

Rittenhouse appears to think that joking about killing people is funny.

No one online agreed and these people surely said it best.

Source: Twitter @rittenhouse2a