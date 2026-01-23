Kyle Rittenhouse thought it was funny to pose with a massive gun for clout on Twitter and got shot down in the replies

News fail Kyle Rittenhouse

Acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse just went viral on Twitter after posing with a massive gun and asking if he should take it to Minneapolis.

Rittenhouse, you may remember, shot two people to death in Wisconsin during racial justice protests in 2020. He was found not guilty at the end of a tumultuous trial after tearfully claiming he acted in self-defence.

Minneapolis, you will definitely remember, was the scene of the fatal shooting by ICE agents of mum Renee Good and is currently overrun with protestors.

Thinking of taking this to Minneapolis. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/RHnQ2TUrvB — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 20, 2026

Rittenhouse appears to think that joking about killing people is funny.

No one online agreed and these people surely said it best.

1.

This guy made a big to-do about crying in court to show how remorseful he was about killing people in Kenosha, but since the case against him flopped has made his entire persona football-spiking the fact he got away with homicide. Just distasteful and gross. https://t.co/TFfG9mQtwb — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 21, 2026

2.

Bro, you’re about as intimidating as a wet napkin… — Ian Copeland, PhD (@IanCopeland5) January 21, 2026

3.

4.

You are such a pathetic dickhead. lol pic.twitter.com/LACCdm5eiH — Inevitable Curtis Arnold (DJE Media) 🇬🇧🏴󠁧- not (@HQPolitics) January 20, 2026

5.

“Thinking” was the most shocking part of this post https://t.co/M7nIunyz0O — bearki (@bearki) January 21, 2026

6.

Stay home. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 20, 2026

7.

George Zimmerman must be so glad this little dipshit came along https://t.co/0wb9oRW1xd — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 22, 2026

8.

You’re too dumb to even find Minneapolis without your mommy driving you there you illiterate dumbfuck. — Fuckface von Fishstick 🥥🇺🇦 (@FfaceVonFstick) January 21, 2026

9.

anyone else think it’s wild the dude who killed people at a protest is threatening to do it again? https://t.co/2zaj1tMLfP — i have beam deficiency (@metufanclub) January 21, 2026

10.

At what point do we just consider you an aspiring serial killer? — Cody Conyers / COMMISSIONS OPEN (@StellarAvenger) January 21, 2026

11.

I’m genuinely shocked they haven’t made this 🤡 head of ICE yet https://t.co/F5oMgp0E8Q — CJ Smiley, Ph.D. (@UptownKastro) January 21, 2026

12.

Nothing say premeditated murder like….well, everything you post. — Grumpy Ellsworth (@GrumpyEllsworth) January 20, 2026

13.

Oh look, it’s an incel loser whose only claim to fame is killing people, trying to remain relevant. Sad little boy, still… https://t.co/0yzfkbJjZr — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 21, 2026

