‘What foods do you find difficult to eat ‘with dignity’?’ – 21 meals that turn us all back into toddlers

Anyone who has ever been on a date and unthinkingly ordered the tomato and king prawn linguine will know that some meals are impossible to eat in a way that is civilised, let alone attractive. And it’s even worse if you’ve worn a crisp white shirt to do it in.

They’ve been chatting about this kind of social nightmare on the AskUK subreddit after Boring_Storm4633 posted this:

What foods do you find difficult to eat ‘with dignity’? I have massive trouble with spaghetti. I know there’s a technique, but I just can’t get the hang of it.

And lots of people chipped in with the things they have not learned to eat like an functional adult…

1.

‘Those giant burgers they serve in gastro-pubs. How the fuck are you meant to eat those things? You have to deconstruct it first.’

–ConstantPurpose2419

2.

‘Pastries, but particularly in the context of work. Whoever decided pastries were acceptable for meetings needs a slap. I can’t have a croissant without wearing half of it as flakes.’

–Affectionate-Owl9594

3.

‘Mango. Best eaten naked in the bath.’

–seven-cents

4.

‘Tacos. I love making them at home but my god I’m glad there’s nobody watching me eat them.’

–parksa

5.

‘For me, ramen steams my glasses up haha, it also seems to splash around a bit – probably slurp related, and since I like it kind of spicy it also makes my nose run so I agree with ramen being messy!’

–squarerootof

6.

‘Ribs – how do you eat ribs politely??’

–Crazycatladyanddave

7.

‘A banana. Pure comedy.’

–JedsBike

8.

‘Salad leaves. No matter what kind of salad it is, I always end up with salad (and it’s dressing) on my cheek or chin. I end up chasing it around the bowl/plate, and it’s just a nightmare.’

–Princess_Rose_26

9.

‘Oranges. They are so messy I cannot eat them at work.’

–Bbew_Mot

10.

‘I can’t seem to eat rice lately. Utensils enter mouth, rice appears on floor.’

–CatsCoffeeCurls

11.

‘Entire rotisserie chicken.’

–Farlic