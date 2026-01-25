Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez absolutely nailed the sense of fury and despair at Trump’s regime after ICE shot dead another US citizen in Minneapolis

News donald trump ice Minneapolis

The ICE presence in Minneapolis produced more horror this weekend, as a 37-year-old nurse named Alex Pretti was shot dead on the street.

The 37-year-old American citizen killed by a Border Patrol agent was identified as Alex Pretti, according to the AFGE Professional Local 3669, which represents professional employees affiliated with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. https://t.co/LaA34wRgjt pic.twitter.com/KwAUTdqg3R — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2026

The usual Trump administration ghouls like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti was killed in “defensive shots” because he had been brandishing a gun. Minnesota governor Tim Walz said those claims were “nonsense”, blaming federal officers deployed to the city for “sowing chaos and violence”.

According to sworn eyewitness testimony, Pretti was only holding a camera or a phone, and was rushing to help a woman who had been shoved by agents to the ground.

The killing has sparked fresh outrage about what’s happening in Minneapolis at the moment.

Alex Pretti was a Minneapolis ICU nurse who spent his days caring for and saving others. Today, he was shot and killed by a Border Patrol Agent. Alex’s life was extinguished by state violence. We must tell the truth about what is happening. My father warned us, “When evil men… pic.twitter.com/zFo0OZyi0a — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 25, 2026

.

You have to read this. Firsthand affidavit from one of the women who was there and recording the video. She talks about how Alex Pretti was directing traffic when she arrived. She watched him be killed in front of her. She's afraid to go home, worried she'll be arrested. https://t.co/GPlyj4VRHm pic.twitter.com/ifztxXiA28 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 25, 2026

.

>> @sarasidnerCNN at the site of a memorial to Alex Pretti: "People who are out here from Minneapolis, people who have been protesting, are saying, don't believe the lies. Believe your eyes." pic.twitter.com/uiBM9G7JH4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2026

And the slurring of their son’s name and reputation led Pretti’s parents to issue this heartbreaking statement.

“Please get the truth out about our son.” pic.twitter.com/0TNW7H5qum — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) January 25, 2026

But, as often happens, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struck the right note of fury, sadness and outrage over the killing.

Cynics and defeatists share the same story as authoritarians do: that nothing is worth trying, the conclusion is foregone, hope is naïve, and attempts to resist are too small or futile. Don’t listen to them. Do not give up. Try. A better world is possible. We will win. We must. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2026

.

Americans are being killed in the street by their government. Our Constitution is being shredded and our rights are dissolving. Resist. Senate Dems should block ICE funding this week. Activate the National Guard. We can and must stop this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2026

She then went on CNN to absolutely roast the Trump administration’s actions in a clip that has gone viral.

BREAKING: @AOC just completely went off on Trump after ICE murdered Alex Pretti. "Donald Trump [is] accusing a Veteran Affairs ICU nurse (Alex Pretti) as being a terrorist against the United States. A man who was treating services members to our country, who was dedicating… pic.twitter.com/DQSVTN7KUm — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 24, 2026

She said:

“Donald Trump [is] accusing a Veteran Affairs ICU nurse (Alex Pretti) as being a terrorist against the United States. A man who was treating services members to our country, who was dedicating his life to serving Americans. Who in his final act on this earth was helping a woman pushed to the ground. And they are calling him a Domestic Terrorist, in order to defend their gross abuse of power, their absolute breaching of the law and in order to precipitate greater conflict.”

She continued to blast the government for its outrages.

.

AOC: "How rich is it that she is saying showing up to the scene of a protest with a legally owned weapon should be grounds for a person's death, execution at the hands of the state, by the same party and administration that praises Kyle Rittenhouse." pic.twitter.com/cYfAYqv4hS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2026

And lots of people agree with her.

1.

Every American must speak out now before this situation deteriorates further. Innocent people are being killed in the streets, and inaction is no longer acceptable. Enough is enough. https://t.co/0QLWizQCOS — John | The Everyday Man (@TheEverydayMan_) January 25, 2026

2.

Trump is running a war on his own citizens. An accepted war of the citizens who elected him. Remember that @KamalaHarris warned you? Nations warned you? Specialists warned you? A guy who attach Capitol cannot be on a voting slip. If it is American. It cannot be trusted. https://t.co/HsQmBDo9kQ — Rasmus Foged (@rasmusfoged) January 25, 2026

3.

Any and all opposition to the Trump Administration is labeled a "domestic terrorist" before they know anything about the people they murder. They slander their character to keep the red hats content. https://t.co/LjbcIUCjTH — Ewan Newbold (@ENewboldWx) January 25, 2026

4.

This is how you take false patriotism from this administration and advocate a no-nonsense true patriotism. https://t.co/jcGthX1SOF — Dan Therriault (@dantherriault) January 25, 2026

5.

She is the voice of moral reason Democrats should be taking cues from up and down the line. https://t.co/3qfJewVRuJ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) January 25, 2026

6.

as always, grateful for AOC's moral clarity and her eloquent ability to express it in these moments https://t.co/Ti41x3tY4V — pinche darcy 💥 (@lapinchedarcy) January 25, 2026

7.

They straight up murdered a nurse for no reason at all and then lied about if afterwards. The American government is occupied by monsters who do not gaf about its own citizens : / https://t.co/ow8n98fbux — Anton (DrGulag in gaming) (@AntonSurenkin) January 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/EdKrassen