Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez absolutely nailed the sense of fury and despair at Trump’s regime after ICE shot dead another US citizen in Minneapolis

Michael White. Updated January 25th, 2026

The ICE presence in Minneapolis produced more horror this weekend, as a 37-year-old nurse named Alex Pretti was shot dead on the street.

The usual Trump administration ghouls like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti was killed in “defensive shots” because he had been brandishing a gun. Minnesota governor Tim Walz said those claims were “nonsense”, blaming federal officers deployed to the city for “sowing chaos and violence”.

According to sworn eyewitness testimony, Pretti was only holding a camera or a phone, and was rushing to help a woman who had been shoved by agents to the ground.

The killing has sparked fresh outrage about what’s happening in Minneapolis at the moment.

And the slurring of their son’s name and reputation led Pretti’s parents to issue this heartbreaking statement.

But, as often happens, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struck the right note of fury, sadness and outrage over the killing.

She then went on CNN to absolutely roast the Trump administration’s actions in a clip that has gone viral.

She said:

“Donald Trump [is] accusing a Veteran Affairs ICU nurse (Alex Pretti) as being a terrorist against the United States. A man who was treating services members to our country, who was dedicating his life to serving Americans. Who in his final act on this earth was helping a woman pushed to the ground. And they are calling him a Domestic Terrorist, in order to defend their gross abuse of power, their absolute breaching of the law and in order to precipitate greater conflict.”

She continued to blast the government for its outrages.

And lots of people agree with her.

