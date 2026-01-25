News donald trump NATO

Donald Trump gave a half-hearted non-apology apology to UK soldiers after his NATO insult, but it’s too little too late for most people

Michael White. Updated January 25th, 2026

After days of outraged reactions to his claim that NATO troops – including UK soldiers – “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines” in conflicts like Afghanistan, Donald Trump has rowed back on his words. Kind of.

On Saturday, the president issued this post on Truth Social, following a call with Keir Starmer.

Of course, to some on the right in the UK, they were willing to take whatever scraps they could get.

.

.

But for many people, it seems Trump’s half-hearted apology – that doesn’t use the word ‘sorry’ – is too little too late.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source: Twitter/X/AadiAchint