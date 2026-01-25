Donald Trump gave a half-hearted non-apology apology to UK soldiers after his NATO insult, but it’s too little too late for most people

News donald trump NATO

After days of outraged reactions to his claim that NATO troops – including UK soldiers – “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines” in conflicts like Afghanistan, Donald Trump has rowed back on his words. Kind of.

On Saturday, the president issued this post on Truth Social, following a call with Keir Starmer.

This tweet comes after UK PM called out his comments about British contributions in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Drp6HnIqq6 — Aadi Achint 🇮🇳 (@AadiAchint) January 25, 2026

Of course, to some on the right in the UK, they were willing to take whatever scraps they could get.

.

A very honourable statement from President Trump. pic.twitter.com/TdTKNmbXDj — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) January 24, 2026

.

I’m pleased President Trump has now acknowledged the role of the British armed forces and those brave men and women who gave their lives fighting alongside the US and our allies. It should never have been questioned in the first place. pic.twitter.com/7Fy9A9ucsP — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 24, 2026

But for many people, it seems Trump’s half-hearted apology – that doesn’t use the word ‘sorry’ – is too little too late.

1.

A half-hearted text.

No apology.

No ownership.

No acknowledgement of the other allied nations he insulted. That’s not leadership, it’s not even damage control. A President who offends allies, dismisses shared sacrifice, then responds with the political equivalent of a shrug… https://t.co/hUy6SLB4dL — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) January 24, 2026

2.

No sign of an apology or an acknowledgement of his earlier attack on the UK military. But of course the rightwingers in the UK are totally fine to be abused by Trump. https://t.co/qEGqeKz5Na — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 24, 2026

3.

Too late. Every single person in the United Kingdom hates you! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/a8r5omuJK0 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) January 24, 2026

4.

The Orange Oaf attempts an apology. Sort of. There are another 30 countries involved, including Australia. So he has some more crawling to do. What a despicable lout he is. pic.twitter.com/ABhR4lPTpf — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) January 24, 2026

5.

Go to hell ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. The bond has been broken…. By YOU. We don’t love you; never will. Use your pea sized brain next time before you speak. Oh, and you’re also a military coward, shirking service, loyal only to yourself & your bank balance. #WorstPresident pic.twitter.com/b2IXRfEGr4 — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyReport) January 24, 2026

6.

President Trump has hailed British troops as heroes. That’s fine and good, but what about apologising for the deep hurt he’s caused British veterans and families, and what about all the servicemen and women of the other nations who fought alongside America? And to cap it, his… — Henry Bolton OBE 🇬🇧 (@_HenryBolton) January 24, 2026

7.

The damage is done. Officially crowned the most hated man by the British public. pic.twitter.com/6g5CmYFTjB — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 24, 2026

8.

Oh come on stop indulging this moron. That’s not an apology The man has no shame. We must stand up to his ignorance and ineptitude. Stop playing into his hands. Politicians need to represent the people and call this dictator out. https://t.co/DSwErJvJyg — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) January 24, 2026

9.

I see this is being reported by some in the press as an apology. There is no apology. It's even worse to see some NI reps talk about "welcome clarification" from Trump. This is not an apology, it is not welcome and I'm just glad that people can see these plastic patriots… pic.twitter.com/7xeft0HARx — Sorcha Eastwood MP (@SorchaEastwood) January 24, 2026

10.

Sometimes sorry is the hardest word https://t.co/UFqc95jAx2 — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) January 24, 2026

11.

This is not an apology, but it's good enough for the so-called patriots. They're already thanking him. pic.twitter.com/c8QP3ncjmH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 24, 2026

12.

I don’t buy this sincerity of this 1. He never actually apologises.

2. Notice how he only mentions the UK likely because we were the ones that put up the biggest stink when we weren’t the only ones he insulted.

3. All that said. It shows that the UK can put pressure on the US. https://t.co/KdlNs5ZBSM — Tharries (@TharriesYT) January 24, 2026

13.

He is incapable of apologising, which makes anything else he says irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/ieAvUcbt0P — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 24, 2026

14.

Only Trump could, sort of half-apologise, and somehow inflame the situation even more. https://t.co/u1vRefFU5l — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) January 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/AadiAchint