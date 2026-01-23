Donald Trump accused Nato trips of stopping short of the Afghan frontline and of all the outraged responses this Army veteran summed it up best

Politics donald trump NATO veterans

Notable draft dodger Donald Trump is talking down to war veterans again.

The US President couldn’t resist taking a jab at Nato and military forces around the world… once he wasn’t face-to-face with any of them anymore in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump claimed that America has never needed NATO’s support before (false) and then suggested that the troops Nato countries ‘stayed a little back, a little off the front lines’.

Also false. And so much more besides.

Boils my piss…”they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines” From a guy who dodged the Vietnam draft five times Here’s how many of my friends and colleagues who fucking never stayed a little off the frontlines you utter disrespectful bastard 🇬🇧 457 pic.twitter.com/kMXyagd1FA — 🇬🇧 Scottie 🇹🇭 (@ksc4273) January 22, 2026



This… is not accurate. So many people chimed in from the comments, including those who knew someone who died supported American troops in Afghanistan.

This is a fucking disgraceful lie Shitting on the memories of the dead of other countries who did come to the US’ aid when they needed it My ex who is no longer with us served alongside them on the front line From a draft dodger no less DISGRACEFUL https://t.co/hKEtN5F5Wo — Allie Renison (@AllieRenison) January 22, 2026

It’s also quite rich coming from someone who avoided serving his country multiple times.

457 British troops lost their lives in Afghanistan. Trump avoided military service 5 times. How dare he question their sacrifice. Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/4xmsAYnt76 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 22, 2026

Trump’s cluelessness knows no bounds.

His inability to read the room — or understand basic facts — drew the ire of just about everyone online.

1.

3 facts: 1. 457 UK troops were killed in Afghanistan, most in action

2. The US repeatedly did ask other NATO nations to send troops there, and 604 of them also died

3. When it was his turn, Donald Trump dodged the Vietnam draft all 5 times, with a diagnosis of ‘bone spurs’ https://t.co/2Q7hnM9mdD — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 22, 2026

2.

The US has the most disgusting, deceitful, narcissistic, and corrupt president of all time: “We never needed NATO,” Trump declared. “We never asked anything of them. You know, they say they sent troops to Afghanistan, and they did. But they stayed back a little, a little… pic.twitter.com/lpXqQiwIBq — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) January 22, 2026

3.

Fucking prick My son spent 6 months in Iraq, and then two 7 month tours of Afghanistan with the Royal Marines He fought hard in Sangin saw friends die, or be maimed. He bears scars of his own, and he did it because the USA triggered article 5 Risible, amoral fucking bastard https://t.co/OH8WFoFvIo — Neil Lancaster (@neillancaster66) January 22, 2026

4.

Donald Trump on NATO: “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan & this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, off the front lines.” 158 Canadian soldiers died in Afghanistan. Tell their families that they were “off the front lines.”pic.twitter.com/YIc6GLTjXq — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) January 22, 2026

5.

Well 1,061 certainly didn’t stay ‘a little back’. That’s the number of non-American NATO troops who were killed in support of US actions in Afghanistan.

He really is ungracious, ignorant and uncaring on such matters. Especially unbecoming from someone who managed to avoid… https://t.co/RcfqhghBbU — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 22, 2026

6.

British soldiers home from Afghanistan after doing nothing to help the USA pic.twitter.com/xi0TBp7u4s — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 22, 2026

7.