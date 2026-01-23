Politics donald trump NATO veterans

Donald Trump accused Nato trips of stopping short of the Afghan frontline and of all the outraged responses this Army veteran summed it up best

Saul Hutson. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Notable draft dodger Donald Trump is talking down to war veterans again.

The US President couldn’t resist taking a jab at Nato and military forces around the world… once he wasn’t face-to-face with any of them anymore in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump claimed that America has never needed NATO’s support before (false) and then suggested that the troops Nato countries ‘stayed a little back, a little off the front lines’.

Also false. And so much more besides.


This… is not accurate. So many people chimed in from the comments, including those who knew someone who died supported American troops in Afghanistan.

It’s also quite rich coming from someone who avoided serving his country multiple times.

Trump’s cluelessness knows no bounds.

His inability to read the room — or understand basic facts — drew the ire of just about everyone online.

