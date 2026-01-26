Nigel Farage’s trip to Davos to ‘put the global elites on notice’ was funded by an Iranian billionaire. Protect your irony meters! 18 utterly unsurprised responses

Politics nigel farage

When Nigel Farage dropped a video putting the global elites ‘on notice’ on the same day it emerged that he had failed to declare almost £400,000 of additional earnings on time, people’s irony meters were already dangerously near exploding.

I’m here in Davos to put the global elites on notice. We will not live by their agenda. Change is coming to Britain. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vZPxe0xWAk — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 21, 2026

Things ramped up a little at the weekend, when journalists from the Financial Times discovered why the privately educated, multi-millionaire former commodities broker was permitted to attend the WEF in the first place.

The attendee list revealed that HP Trust, the body which runs the financial affairs of Iranian billionaire Sasan Ghandehari, arranged for Farage to be there in his capacity as their long-standing adviser.

Nigel Farage attended Davos on a pass sponsored by the family office of Iranian billionaire Sasan Ghandehari, which told the World Economic Forum that the Reform UK leader had advised the company since 2018. https://t.co/CEFDP9Ovv5 pic.twitter.com/VpGKxOQogg — Financial Times (@FT) January 23, 2026

The billionaire’s trust also covered the cost of Farage’s accommodation for the forum. Labour MP Chris Bryant had a question.

Has he been declaring this? https://t.co/31uEg9THyH — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 24, 2026

That would be a ‘no’.

The Standards Commissioners should now escalate the previous action as it appears nothing has been declared pic.twitter.com/kLIpVi6nQo — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 24, 2026

While not a single sentient soul believes that Farage has been working for a billionaire for eight years without pay, it wouldn’t make any difference to his obligation to record the role on his list of interests, due to the strong possibility of a conflict of interest.

Nigel Farage’s trip to Davos hosted and paid for by $10bn family trust of an Iranian-born billionaire. Listed on the programme as member of parliament and a representative of HP Trust “family office of Sasan Ghandehari”. What do sponsors get in return?https://t.co/P3O3XnNrkJ — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) January 24, 2026

If anybody was surprised by this development, they hid it very well.

1.

Are you waking up Reform supporters?! https://t.co/DJ5XwxYDuU — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) January 24, 2026

2.

As a man of the people, my trip to Davos was paid for by an Iranian billionaire that I have been advising as part of my grift for years. pic.twitter.com/uLZMjrf0Nq — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 24, 2026

3.

4.

Man of the people…super rich people. pic.twitter.com/q7z5bbKhCW — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) January 24, 2026

5.

Imagine supporting this grifter. https://t.co/1LpZ0jkXbR — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) January 24, 2026

6.

We get the politics the few pay for: #democracy, it would be a good ideahttps://t.co/C6X40SxRw2 — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) January 23, 2026

7.

Financial ireggularaties follow Farage, mysterious Clacton house purchase by girlfriend, financial ireggularaties as an MP, using corporation tax loophole to pay less!

Reform Party millionaires – They pay as little as possible whilst taking the most possible from Reform membs! https://t.co/ZIBVQ1wUwg — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) January 25, 2026

8.

Man of the PayPal Nigel Farage was invited to Davos & the trip was paid for by an Iranian billionaire. His registration at the WEF event listed him as an advisor to the billionaire venture capitalist. Knows what side his bread’s butter that Nigel. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) January 24, 2026

9.