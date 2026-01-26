Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s trip to Davos to ‘put the global elites on notice’ was funded by an Iranian billionaire. Protect your irony meters! 18 utterly unsurprised responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2026

When Nigel Farage dropped a video putting the global elites ‘on notice’ on the same day it emerged that he had failed to declare almost £400,000 of additional earnings on time, people’s irony meters were already dangerously near exploding.

Things ramped up a little at the weekend, when journalists from the Financial Times discovered why the privately educated, multi-millionaire former commodities broker was permitted to attend the WEF in the first place.

The attendee list revealed that HP Trust, the body which runs the financial affairs of Iranian billionaire Sasan Ghandehari, arranged for Farage to be there in his capacity as their long-standing adviser.

The billionaire’s trust also covered the cost of Farage’s accommodation for the forum. Labour MP Chris Bryant had a question.

That would be a ‘no’.

While not a single sentient soul believes that Farage has been working for a billionaire for eight years without pay, it wouldn’t make any difference to his obligation to record the role on his list of interests, due to the strong possibility of a conflict of interest.

If anybody was surprised by this development, they hid it very well.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2