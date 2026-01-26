Politics alex pretti kristi noem Minneapolis

Kristi Noem’s non-answer about ICE’s latest Minneapolis killing was a fact-flipping filibuster for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated January 26th, 2026

The fallout from the heinous crimes taking place in Minneapolis, and on social media everywhere, continues.

At the forefront of the chaos is US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, who continues to fall extremely short of her job title.

Noem was on Fox News recently to talk about the latest execution carried out by her ICE agents.

In what is becoming a pattern for this administration, Noem attempted to aggressively dictate a narrative that does not line up with the videos of the incident at all.

Notice how Noem managed to speak for almost 45 straight seconds without coming within a country mile of actually answering the question she was asked.

The completely lack of accountability inspired a variety of Twitter takes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2