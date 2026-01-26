Kristi Noem’s non-answer about ICE’s latest Minneapolis killing was a fact-flipping filibuster for the ages

Politics alex pretti kristi noem Minneapolis

The fallout from the heinous crimes taking place in Minneapolis, and on social media everywhere, continues.

At the forefront of the chaos is US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, who continues to fall extremely short of her job title.

Noem was on Fox News recently to talk about the latest execution carried out by her ICE agents.

In what is becoming a pattern for this administration, Noem attempted to aggressively dictate a narrative that does not line up with the videos of the incident at all.

FOX: “You said ‘It looks like a situation where the individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement.’ Did he say ‘I’m going to kill you,’ or did he leave a note? How do you know that was his intent?” Noem: *doesn’t answer* pic.twitter.com/AA6f5CIVaM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 25, 2026

Notice how Noem managed to speak for almost 45 straight seconds without coming within a country mile of actually answering the question she was asked.

The completely lack of accountability inspired a variety of Twitter takes.

1.

Every nonsensical answer she ever gives is a run-on sentence, trying to filibuster with her never-ending sentences until time runs out, or the interviewer forgets what their question was. She does it every time. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 25, 2026

2.

‘These officers used their training” Yeah. All 47 days of it — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) January 25, 2026

3.

4.

Such a disgusting fucking liar, shameful https://t.co/3txLuw5HfL — DJAVechein (@DJAVecheincol) January 26, 2026

5.

“They used their training.”

That’s part of the fucking problem. — Christopher Gelarden (@saturninus9) January 25, 2026

6.

I hope hellfire is real, because that’s where Noem deserves to spend eternity https://t.co/p1DnFX0dqm — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) January 25, 2026

7.