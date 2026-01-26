Someone invoked the British Antarctic Territory flag to defend the White House’s cringeworthy Greenland penguin meme, but it wasn’t the gotcha he thought

Politics donald trump

If you’re going to stick your head above the parapet to defend something that’s been widely denounced as utter bilge, you need to double and tripe-check your facts.

That’s not what right-wing commentator John Duffield did when coming out to bat for the White House after they got dragged for thinking Greenland has penguins.

Here’s the post that caused the avalanche of mockery.

And here’s what people with good sense had to say about it.

Finally it makes sense. Trump was three penguins in a long overcoat all this time. pic.twitter.com/zcaMxC92wu — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 24, 2026

Karoline Leavitt slams the liberal media for calling this a penguin, saying everybody knows it is Donald Trump taking Greg Bovino for a walk to thank him for the work he's doing with ICE. pic.twitter.com/QyIwGHH43R — Covie (@covie_93) January 24, 2026

Even Andrew Neil called them out.

The stupidity of this White House sometimes knows no bounds. There are no Penguins in Greenland or the Arctic. Don’t they remember that Happy Feet was based in Antarctica? https://t.co/UYQ8j2J2Na — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 24, 2026

Enter stage right Mr Duffield with this hot take.

There were at least a couple of problems with his intervention.

Greenland isn’t in Antarctica, and animals on flags don’t necessarily live in the country in question – otherwise Wales would be in big trouble, although the tourism inddustry might be raking it in just from Game of Thrones fans.

Twitter wasn’t backward at coming forward.

1.

I'd love to know the message you are trying to get across here.@jfwduffield pic.twitter.com/7zD85o7uio — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) January 24, 2026

2.

Here you go John. This graphic is designed for children so hopefully is inline with your comprehension levels pic.twitter.com/wkrHzisxEs — SugarTittayz (@STittayz) January 24, 2026

3.

Is this a deliberate self-own?

The Antarctic is the southern hemisphere, Greenland is northern hemisphere (artic). No penguins. — Dan (@baxter_daniel) January 24, 2026

4.

This is the crest of the United Kingdom. Note the unicorn. What is your point? pic.twitter.com/qHjdBk5jXV — James see my show Phelan 🎟 (@phelanmagician) January 24, 2026

5.

Ummmmmm John you’re having a mare here 🤣 https://t.co/iO24hfA1aT — NAFO 001 and a bit,A MAIN BASTARD ! (@Twitspice) January 24, 2026

6.

Antarctica and the Arctic are two different locations 🤣😂 Not the win you think it is 😂🤣🫵 — Just Some Guy (@datruthhuts) January 24, 2026

7.

oh my god man, just delete this. — PerfidiousMatt (@perfidiousmatt) January 24, 2026

8.

There's a dinosaur on the Maidstone Borough Crest pic.twitter.com/jHdb171b85 — Adrian Burgess 🌻🍁 (@ap_burgess) January 24, 2026

9.

Oh Christ. Did you go to the same school as Trump? — Alison Hopkins (@Hopkins_Alison) January 24, 2026

10.

11.

Is this satire? I presume you know the arctic and Antarctic are quite literally the polar opposites of each other, on other sides of the fucking planet? — Rational Voice (@RationalVo1ce) January 24, 2026

12.

Essentially: penguins live ONLY in the Antarctic. The White House (etc) apparently are unaware of this FACT. Thank you for your interest.

Carole-Ann

🤣 — The Book Rest (@TheBookRest) January 24, 2026

13.

Education is illegal in the UK too apparently… https://t.co/Cq7uzUanBZ — Ijekiel (@asmodeusijekiel) January 24, 2026

14.

Arctic = North

Antarctic = South Why don't these people act like they have all the accumulated knowledge of humanity in their pockets and look it up? — Jenna Grip (JojoIsMe on Bsky) (@JennaGrip) January 24, 2026

15.

Oh John, my sweet summer child… pic.twitter.com/JBld2jPkrO — Lloyd Lewis 💙 (@LloydGeorge57) January 24, 2026

Dr Le Comte de St Germain spotted that John Duffield had missed a trick.

Yes, there are penguins in Antarctica. If you had questioned the presence of lions, you may have had a point. — Dr Le Comte de St Germain (@comte_st) January 24, 2026

