Reform UK’s London mayoral hopeful aped the embarrassing White House penguin meme, and it was a self-own visible from Greenland

Politics Reform UK

The White House went wildly viral at the weekend, after posting an embarrassingly uneducated and cringeworthy meme about their colonial lust for Greenland.

They were owned all the way to Antarctica, which is where penguins actually live, but that didn’t stop the sad pick-me gang at Reform UK from jumping on Trump’s coat tails with their own, even more inane version.

In case you hadn’t spotted her before, the character wandering through the frozen wastes of London with something she’s liberated from Regent’s Park is Laila Cunningham, who defected to Reform UK from the Tories (where else?) last year, and was recently announced as the party’s candidate for the 2028 London Mayoral election.

Twitter had some thoughts on the copy-cat gaffe.

1.

Imagine mimicking Trump at a time where the whole of Europe is united against him https://t.co/6FjRtwZI0t — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) January 25, 2026

2.

The UK needs to think carefully about the path Farage, Cunningham and the assorted lunatics of Reform want to take us down. It's not a new path, it's one that some tried to take us down in the 1930's. #Farage #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/gxRf6KjOKQ — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) January 25, 2026

3.

Proving that Reform and Trump are just two cheeks of the same arse pic.twitter.com/KsMh5Y6Mqw — Mark Galione (@Mark_G66) January 25, 2026

4.

"Sir, a second moronic AI picture of someone walking with a penguin has hit Twitter." https://t.co/coVi488O1k pic.twitter.com/xdhNKXgASG — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) January 25, 2026

5.

Have to hand it to Reform, doubling down on its admiration for the repulsive Trump regime will obviously damage them in the UK, but it's clearly what they genuinely believe. pic.twitter.com/sQ0gVsFRMy — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 25, 2026

6.

Reform candidate for Mayor of London is advocating bringing ICE to London. No thanks – we prefer low crime rates, peaceful diversity, energy, joy, culture and trees. @MayorofLondon https://t.co/XDhE518YQn — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) January 25, 2026

7.

How abjectly pathetic of No Ideas Reform – the instant copying if the Trumpian fantasy 'penguin' ideology https://t.co/96Jb0uRk4s — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 25, 2026

8.

Why is Paddington dressed as a penguin? https://t.co/CJwOcKtV4l — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) January 25, 2026

9.

Absolutely tone-deaf. I may be wrong but I suspect the instinctive obeisance given by Reform UK to a thuggish, seditious, repressive, violent, imperialist, kleptocratic, corrupt, xenophobic & ferociously misogynistic US administration will not prove an electoral advantage. https://t.co/DXN95Its0j — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) January 25, 2026

10.