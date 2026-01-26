Politics Reform UK

Reform UK’s London mayoral hopeful aped the embarrassing White House penguin meme, and it was a self-own visible from Greenland

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2026

The White House went wildly viral at the weekend, after posting an embarrassingly uneducated and cringeworthy meme about their colonial lust for Greenland.

Embrace the penguin. With Trump walking into a snowy, mountainous landscape, alongside a penguin that's holding a US flag. The Greenland flag can be seen near the mountains.

They were owned all the way to Antarctica, which is where penguins actually live, but that didn’t stop the sad pick-me gang at Reform UK from jumping on Trump’s coat tails with their own, even more inane version.

Choose a new path for London. Before it’s too late. Image of Laila Cunningham walking in a frozen landscape of London, shown from behind, holding onto the wing of a penguin walking beside her

In case you hadn’t spotted her before, the character wandering through the frozen wastes of London with something she’s liberated from Regent’s Park is Laila Cunningham, who defected to Reform UK from the Tories (where else?) last year, and was recently announced as the party’s candidate for the 2028 London Mayoral election.

Twitter had some thoughts on the copy-cat gaffe.

