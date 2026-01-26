The Traitors series finale had people laughing, crying and memeing like their lives depended on it – 38 killer reactions

Entertainment The Traitors uk tv

Spoilers ahead!

After 12 rollercoaster episodes, series 4 of The Traitors (UK) is done and dusted, with beautifully scheming Traitors Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy walking away sharing the £95,750 prize. Nice work, if you can get it.

BREAKING 🚨 Traitors Stephen and Rachel have WON The Traitors Series 4! pic.twitter.com/RK1QczOg7U — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) January 23, 2026

catching up late but i couldn’t be happier for rachel and stephen. the best traitors duo 💕 #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk pic.twitter.com/BPYCmTjtLF — beth ✨ (@raggedydocs) January 24, 2026

The fact that they did it despite Rachel’s glaring eleventh hour Freudian slip is either a testament to their devious pact, or one more sign amongst many that the Faithfuls were an endearingly or irritatingly clueless bunch of saps – depending on who you ask.

The three other finalists Jade, Faraaz, and Jack must have scrumpt a few screams of their own, watching the series back, months after filming, spotting all the missed opportunities to suss out what was going on under their noses.

The moment the penny drops for Jack #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ryG7POaeJR — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 23, 2026

Faraaz’s reaction to confirmation that Rachel was a Traitor might be one of the most good-humoured things ever to happen on any version of the show.

The differences in Faraaz and Jack’s reaction to finding out who the traitors are is sending me into orbit #TheTraitors #Uncloaked pic.twitter.com/22QwbU3BvO — Alex (@alexr_241) January 23, 2026

The nation embraced the fact that Stephen could have thrown Rachel under the loser bus, but kept his word and just half of the prize pot – missing his opportunity to buy £47,875-worth of designer jumpsuits and hand-knitted sweaters.

I know it’s only a game, but in a world where dishonesty is now so often rewarded, this guy re-cemented my faith in humanity tonight. He had £95k in his hand. ‘The money isn’t worth it.’ #Stephen #Traitors pic.twitter.com/n77ezBi2r9 — Stephen Blevins (@stephenblevins9) January 23, 2026

And that… is loyalty What a brilliant series. Stop writing articles about the show losing its polish. It’s just good telly.#TheTraitors — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 23, 2026

With NDAs firmly in place for the contestants, even friends and family only found out the result alongside the rest of the viewers, leading to this wild scene back in Rachel’s home town of Newry.

SPOLIER ALERT! Rachel's family going wild in Newry tonight as she won #TheTraitorsUK along with Stephen. Emotional scenes. @bbcnewsline @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/uz9Veqcd07 — Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) January 23, 2026

The internet exploded in a similar fashion, with jokes, memes and virtual yelps of joy.

Here are some of our favourites.

Me before voicenoting the most unhinged message to my bestie #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/hio8CDqAzN — Joezempic 💉 (@JoeWritesThings) January 23, 2026

If I were a contestant on The Traitors, half the show would be me asking “Which one’s Alex?” “Which one’s Susan?” — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 24, 2026

I love Stephen. The face of a doomed WW1 officer and the wardrobe of John Travolta. #thetraitors — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) January 23, 2026

Move over Charles and Camilla, these are the only king and queen I choose to recognise #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/NavZCE8eXD — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 23, 2026

When you run into a family friend while trying to do a food shop #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/iiDcJyPTrV — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 23, 2026

Unfortunately my body doesn’t know the difference between watching the final of the Traitors and being held at gun point #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK #Traitors pic.twitter.com/5lN4Q5I4xo — Sam (@smallstepforsam) January 23, 2026

Have you ever seen #Stephen and this guy in the same room #TheTraitors 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XV2JfuTN2a — Abi Tweets (@abitweets25) January 23, 2026

