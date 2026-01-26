Politics greg bovino ICE agents

Trump’s border patrol chief told the public that ICE agents are the real victims in Minneapolis and had people bellowing into next week

Saul Hutson. Updated January 26th, 2026

Everyone associated with Donald Trump’s White House continues to stage an era-defining masterclass in exactly how not to handle a national crisis.

The latest Trumper to insert his foot directly into his mouth is head of US Border Patrol, Greg Bovino.

Bovino was asked about the victim, Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, MN. While he was concerned about the victims, he had a slightly different take on who that actually was in this case.

Victim blaming in an execution scenario is plumbing new depths, even for this administration.

Bovino’s ridiculous claims inspired a wave of criticism to flood in on Twitter.

