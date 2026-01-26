Trump’s border patrol chief told the public that ICE agents are the real victims in Minneapolis and had people bellowing into next week

Politics greg bovino ICE agents

Everyone associated with Donald Trump’s White House continues to stage an era-defining masterclass in exactly how not to handle a national crisis.

The latest Trumper to insert his foot directly into his mouth is head of US Border Patrol, Greg Bovino.

Bovino was asked about the victim, Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, MN. While he was concerned about the victims, he had a slightly different take on who that actually was in this case.

BASH: It feels as though you’re blaming the victim here BOVINO: The victims are the Border Patrol agents. I’m not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The victims are the Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/rjmB7bOzrn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2026

Victim blaming in an execution scenario is plumbing new depths, even for this administration.

Bovino’s ridiculous claims inspired a wave of criticism to flood in on Twitter.

1.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a more Orwellian clip.

If Greg Bovino doesn’t go to prison, we will never come back from any of this. https://t.co/9UEsD1Asax — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) January 25, 2026

2.

Ah yes… Classic. The murderers are the victims here. Makes total sense……. if you’re living in a fucking totalitarian regime. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) January 25, 2026

3.

I see they’re going for broke with this bullshit. — Mona Christie (@MonaChristie) January 25, 2026

4.

The argument is the multiple men who tackled, pepper sprayed and shot a man are victims, but that the man who was tackled, pepper sprayed and shot was not a victim: https://t.co/UuQwdDimp9 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 25, 2026

5.

Is little 5’4″Greggy Bovino LYING again?

He’s in the top 10 of people who will be tried for #CrimesAgainstHumanity, Murder, Perjury & Treason when America gets its democracy back pic.twitter.com/iGUjCZ0tM4 — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) January 25, 2026

6.

Armed DHS agents in masks are the victims? What is little Greg Bovino smoking? — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) January 25, 2026

7.

This man needs to be arrested. Now. He is an out of control gang leader. https://t.co/mWR5tY4CtB — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 25, 2026

8.