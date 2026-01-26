The White House’s latest crass AI attempt to troll Greenland contained a glaring error, and they p-p-p-picked up some stone-cold takedowns

US donald trump greenland MAGA

Donald Trump’s intention of taking Greenland shows no sign of abating, even in the face of the utter horror and incredulity his plans have provoked in Denmark and its NATO allies (and in any remotely sane person in the world, to be honest).

The official Twitter account of The White House added a little more fuel to the fire by posting an AI pic of Trump in a snowy landscape walking towards a Greenland flag. He’s depicted as being hand-in-flipper with a… PENGUIN, which holds a USA flag in its free flipper.

Yep, a PENGUIN. A presumably very lost and very lonely penguin.

Here’s the tweet.

While there are plenty of problems with threats to another country’s sovereignty, and doing it with memes, the fact that there are no penguins in the Arctic region just put the tin hat on it.

Nice try. We don’t have penguins. https://t.co/bu4KKvkR99 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 24, 2026

It’s official. The USA has finally, incontrovertibly and utterly lost the plot.

At least there was sanity in the very entertaining replies.

Cat check: Penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 23, 2026

Penguins don’t live in Greenland.

But ignorance lives in the White House. https://t.co/aHcu62oPbe — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 24, 2026

You should really consider squeezing some basic geography in between the active shooter drills in your schools. — Бианка (@BiankaB12) January 23, 2026

This is why Europeans continue to question whether education is illegal in the United States. — (@ChidiNwatu) January 23, 2026

The truth is as below. pic.twitter.com/ibB8gjZSDi — 枫叶留声机 (@dennisottawa) January 24, 2026

Penguins do not live in the Northern Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/VUl3bMAlSN — Mr. Blacksmith (@Mr_Blacksmith_A) January 23, 2026

Dude, you are not stopping with the embarrassments are you? 1. Greenland is not for sale

2. Thats not Greenland

3. Penguins live on Antartica Stop with this nonsense now, world is laughing at you every single day. Iceland, Greenland, Antartica. — Linus ✦ Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) January 23, 2026

Two illegal aliens on Greenland? — Markus Bublitz (@markus_bublitz) January 24, 2026

10.