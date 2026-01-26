US donald trump greenland MAGA

The White House’s latest crass AI attempt to troll Greenland contained a glaring error, and they p-p-p-picked up some stone-cold takedowns

David Harris. Updated January 26th, 2026

Donald Trump’s intention of taking Greenland shows no sign of abating, even in the face of the utter horror and incredulity his plans have provoked in Denmark and its NATO allies (and in any remotely sane person in the world, to be honest).

The official Twitter account of The White House added a little more fuel to the fire by posting an AI pic of Trump in a snowy landscape walking towards a Greenland flag. He’s depicted as being hand-in-flipper with a… PENGUIN, which holds a USA flag in its free flipper.

Yep, a PENGUIN. A presumably very lost and very lonely penguin.

Here’s the tweet.

Embrace the penguin. With Trump walking into a snowy, mountainous landscape, alongside a penguin that's holding a US flag. The Greenland flag can be seen near the mountains.

While there are plenty of problems with threats to another country’s sovereignty, and doing it with memes, the fact that there are no penguins in the Arctic region just put the tin hat on it.

It’s official. The USA has finally, incontrovertibly and utterly lost the plot.

At least there was sanity in the very entertaining replies.

