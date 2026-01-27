Karoline Leavitt figured out who to blame for the murders in Minneapolis and it’s an embarrassingly transparent masterclass in misdirection

Politics ice Karoline Leavitt Minneapolis

It’s a day that ends in a “y,” which means Karoline Leavitt was lecturing the media again.

Today’s topic: who is to blame for the two murders in Minneapolis carried out by ICE agents in plain view of everyone with a social media account.

The Press Secretary would like everyone to know that it’s not her boss, Donald Trump, the man responsible for sending untrained goons out into America’s streets to violently enforce immigration reform.

It’s not the agents themselves, who appear uprepared and overwhelmed everywhere they go.

No, it’s the Democrats.

Leavitt lies: “Let’s be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday. This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota.” pic.twitter.com/cvMSrgcgfo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2026

This was after she defended the idea that the White House could classify Alex Pretti as dangerous.

🚨Karoline Leavitt was just asked why Kristi Noem, DHS, and Stephen Miller called Alex Pretti a “would-be assassin” and domestic terrorist. Her answer: “This has obviously been a very fluid and fast-moving situation.” Seriously? Wtf! Can you accept an OUNCE of accountability? pic.twitter.com/LqilyNG9G1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 26, 2026

And after she defended *checks notes* Stephen Miller(!?)

Q: “Will Stephen Miller be apologizing to the family of Alex Pretti for calling him an assassin trying to murder federal agents?” Leavitt: *doesn’t answer* pic.twitter.com/AupLcPjW1J — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 26, 2026

She even left Kristi Noem hanging out in the wind, because Leavitt will never, not once, accept responsibility for anything.

🚨HOLY HELL: Karoline Leavitt is quietly throwing Kristi Noem under the bus over how she handled Alex Pretti’s killing. First they defend it. Then they smear the victim. Then when the backlash hits, they sacrifice a cabinet member like a pawn. Same playbook. No accountability.… pic.twitter.com/S4h9OOFxc9 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 26, 2026

It all added up to another classic Leavitt presser where she condescendingly tells the assembled media what she wants them to believe even though everyone has seen the truth captured on phone vids from every angle.

Leavitt’s latest lie-fest caught a lot of fact checks in the replies.

We’re in a dangerous situation when the ‘leaders’ of the country blatantly lie to its people. Everyone knows exactly what happened to Alex Pretti and to Renee Good – we saw it with our own eyes. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) January 26, 2026

It’s not that she’s *just* lying. It’s that she’s putting an “official” narrative out there for right-wing influencers to regurgitate and run with. https://t.co/NdwnITTkrn — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 26, 2026

Alex Pretti was executed “because of his mayor and governor”?? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 26, 2026

Let’s be clear. No matter what this person does for the rest of their career nothing will make anyone ever forget this. https://t.co/AMC2MFPZ6U — Greg MacEachern (@gmacofglebe) January 26, 2026

You don’t get to declare deliberate hostile resistance while the facts are still contested. That’s not clarity …that’s preemptive blame to shield federal agencies from scrutiny — Babita (@babita1592) January 26, 2026

