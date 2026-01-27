Politics ice Karoline Leavitt Minneapolis

Karoline Leavitt figured out who to blame for the murders in Minneapolis and it’s an embarrassingly transparent masterclass in misdirection

Saul Hutson. Updated January 27th, 2026

It’s a day that ends in a “y,” which means Karoline Leavitt was lecturing the media again.

Today’s topic: who is to blame for the two murders in Minneapolis carried out by ICE agents in plain view of everyone with a social media account.

The Press Secretary would like everyone to know that it’s not her boss, Donald Trump, the man responsible for sending untrained goons out into America’s streets to violently enforce immigration reform.

It’s not the agents themselves, who appear uprepared and overwhelmed everywhere they go.

No, it’s the Democrats.

This was after she defended the idea that the White House could classify Alex Pretti as dangerous.

And after she defended *checks notes* Stephen Miller(!?)

She even left Kristi Noem hanging out in the wind, because Leavitt will never, not once, accept responsibility for anything.

It all added up to another classic Leavitt presser where she condescendingly tells the assembled media what she wants them to believe even though everyone has seen the truth captured on phone vids from every angle.

Leavitt’s latest lie-fest caught a lot of fact checks in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2