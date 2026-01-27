A White House medic claimed that the president is healthier at 79 than Barack Obama was at 55, and there’s not enough chinny reckon in the world – 17 resounding nopes

US donald trump New York Magazine

A reporter from the New York Magazine has had a close encounter with the Trump cult right in the belly of the beast – the Oval Office.

Ben Terris carried out an interview with the president in December, in the presence of what Trump described as his doctors, but which turned out to be his lead doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella and physician’s assistant, Colonel James Jones.

I went to the Oval Office to interview Trump and his doctors about his health https://t.co/ZewYNJunxm — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 26, 2026

In a thread containing snippets from the story, Mr Terris led with this ironic tale, which would be less problematic if its subject didn’t have the nuclear codes.

“[My father] had one problem,” Trump said. “…He started getting, what do they call it?” He pointed to his forehead and looked to his press secretary for the word that escaped him.

“Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.

“Like an Alzheimer’s thing,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t have it.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 26, 2026

But it was Jones’s response to a question that really captured people’s attention.

“You worked for the Obamas, didn’t you?” Leavitt said to Jones. “Yes, I did,” he said. Jones had, in fact, worked from 2009 to 2018 as a senior medical leader in the White House. At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama, a fitness fanatic rumored to allow himself precisely seven almonds a night, was 55 years old. “Who is healthier, Obama or President Trump?” I asked. Trump stared across the desk, making eye contact with Jones. Jones didn’t hesitate. “President Trump,” he said. Trump nodded. There was no sign of a smile, as if there could not have been any other answer to that question.

Ben Terris has taken quite the risk in publishing his frank article, because Trump threatened to sue the magazine if he wrote anything negative about his health. We’re guessing the medical team operates under a similar threat – but takes it more seriously.

Readers weren’t convinced,

1.

Any doctor who can say this with a straight face should lose their license to practice medicine immediately pic.twitter.com/45d78HyA2R — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 26, 2026

2.

When a doctor provides medical care to a political leader they have to be willing and able to tell the patient what the patient doesn’t want to hear. Do you think anyone in the White House Medical Unit will do that now? I don’t. https://t.co/LbaWsT8E3w — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 26, 2026

3.

4.

Well, his ear did grow back fast. 😂 — Maxwins (@MaxwinsRacing) January 26, 2026

5.

6.

Veep was a documentary https://t.co/vFbKydPyHN — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 26, 2026

7.

Does lying to your patients and saying they are healthier than they actually are violate the Hippocratic Oath? — $54.20 Value Meal (@flounder_MA) January 26, 2026

8.

More to the point, we cannot take at face value any statements from White House doctors (who are paid by the people of the United States) and we have to assume that we will not get honest answers from them about the president's health. https://t.co/oAQmdT7Y0F — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 26, 2026

9.