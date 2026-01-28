25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Whisper it, everyone – it’s nearly payday, approximately two and a half years after the last payday. Or, that’s how it feels.

It’s also our day for revealing the things that made us laugh on Bluesky in the past week, so settle yourself down for five minutes, and see if you agree with our choices.

1.

100 years since John Logie Baird stole his first picanic basket. — John Rain🥇 (@johnrain.co.uk) January 26, 2026 at 9:13 PM

2.

3.

I'm staging a low budget production of Swan Lake called Toilet Duck. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:05 AM

4.

ME: time to sleep BRAIN: how come none of the warm weather months have an r in their name — frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 5:38 AM

5.

6.

What I appreciate most about "Star Trek: The Original Series" is that most episodes feature computers catching on fire. — Adam Gerik (@ofadam.com) January 27, 2026 at 1:48 AM

7.

Incredible shot of the cockpit of Space Shuttle Discovery, taken by a camera mounted on the robot arm during the STS-128 mission (September 2009) as it passed over Central Asia. [image or embed] — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 7:50 PM

8.

9.

10.

stop using AI to do your research. it hallucinates too often. if you want an answer to something, post something arrogant on the appropriate subreddit. something like: "this item performs 10% better than everything else. only idiots deny this." this will bait nerds into doing your research for you. — derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:53 AM

11.

think it's nice that all handbag manufacturers got together one day and collectively agreed that women only ever leave the house needing to carry either one single cigarette or an entire human man, it absolutely chimes in with how I live my life day-to-day — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) January 20, 2026 at 3:12 PM

12.