25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Whisper it, everyone – it’s nearly payday, approximately two and a half years after the last payday. Or, that’s how it feels.
It’s also our day for revealing the things that made us laugh on Bluesky in the past week, so settle yourself down for five minutes, and see if you agree with our choices.
1.
100 years since John Logie Baird stole his first picanic basket.
— John Rain🥇 (@johnrain.co.uk) January 26, 2026 at 9:13 PM
2.
Women’s trouser style or personal insult? – an occasional series.
— Anna Cale (@real-meaning.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:54 AM
3.
I'm staging a low budget production of Swan Lake called Toilet Duck.
— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:05 AM
4.
ME: time to sleep
BRAIN: how come none of the warm weather months have an r in their name
5.
If Bilbo had Chat GPT
— Matthew Highton (@matthighton.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM
6.
What I appreciate most about "Star Trek: The Original Series" is that most episodes feature computers catching on fire.
— Adam Gerik (@ofadam.com) January 27, 2026 at 1:48 AM
7.
Incredible shot of the cockpit of Space Shuttle Discovery, taken by a camera mounted on the robot arm during the STS-128 mission (September 2009) as it passed over Central Asia.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 7:50 PM
8.
Airlines will not show this to prevent walkouts.
— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:12 PM
9.
nintendo wii gordon ramsay can't hurt you
— scorpy (@socpens.com) January 23, 2026 at 7:43 PM
10.
stop using AI to do your research. it hallucinates too often. if you want an answer to something, post something arrogant on the appropriate subreddit. something like: "this item performs 10% better than everything else. only idiots deny this." this will bait nerds into doing your research for you.
— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:53 AM
11.
think it's nice that all handbag manufacturers got together one day and collectively agreed that women only ever leave the house needing to carry either one single cigarette or an entire human man, it absolutely chimes in with how I live my life day-to-day
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) January 20, 2026 at 3:12 PM
12.
Television began on this day in 1926. Shortly after that, Doctor Who fans started a campaign to get rid of the current producer.
— waltydunlop (@waltydunlop.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM