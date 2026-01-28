John Cleese was accused of not criticising the Catholic Church and while Cleese’s comeback was good this A++ response totally nailed it

Celebrity John Cleese

Here’s a rather marvellous comeback that takes just a little while to get to, but it’s worth it.

It all started when the great John Cleese responded to critics who suggested being critical of Islam was ‘right wing’.

Several followers seem to think that being critical of Islam is right wing I can assure them that being appalled, and indeed disgusted, by female genital mutilation and child marriage, is not restricted to right wingers — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 25, 2026

His comment went wildly viral as you can see, and one response in particular caught our attention. It’s from someone called @ItsSelenaMaris who says in her Twitter bio: ‘I speak my mind, even if it stings. Don’t expect sugarcoating’.

Oh please, spare us the fake virtue signaling. You’re only “disgusted” by FGM and child marriage when it’s brown Muslims doing it your silence on Catholic priest abuse scandals and evangelical teen brides is deafening. Selective outrage much? Pathetic hypocrite trying to play the… — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) January 25, 2026

And it’s fair to say Cleese didn’t sugarcoat his response either.

No you silly woman. I'm disgusted by anyone who does any of these awful things I can't make a list of all the things that disgust me each time I criticise one of them To put it another way, to assume that I approve of anything that I don't criticise is really very stupid https://t.co/i3BY9Xc5x1 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 25, 2026

And while that was good, this particular observation was surely proper top drawer.

Can we all just acknowledge for a second that someone accused John Cleese of undue deference to Christianity and the Catholic Church…..? https://t.co/eXPDgJe0hx — Amanda (@englishchick) January 26, 2026

Nailed it!

The very idea of accusing John Cleese, of ALL people, of not being critical enough of the Catholic Church… it's so absurd and ignorant, it's actually hilarious. 😄😂🤣 Nobody mocked the Church as mercilessly as him and his fellow Pythons, back when it still had some power! pic.twitter.com/jw8h3t8qrK — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) January 25, 2026

You can easily tell when someone is a late Millenial or Gen Z: they have absolutely no idea who John Cleese is. pic.twitter.com/5NZ9gGgVdM — Max (@maxdt) January 25, 2026

I never thought that someone would ever accuse a Monty Python for not criticising the Catholic church… — thnmitr (@thnmitr) January 25, 2026

I know. I suggested to the woman that she make herself a nice cup of tea, put her feet up and what a little thing called "The Life of Brian." — Marika Cobbold (@Marikacobbold) January 27, 2026

To conclude …

In one of the occasional glorious exchanges that keeps me here (despite no longer being able to rant about politics): a probable bloke in South Asia pretending to be a young woman in CA tells JOHN CLEESE off for not criticising Christianity 😆😆😆 https://t.co/5DZXeZ1kXF — European Freeloader 🇺🇦 (@lazyfoodielady) January 27, 2026

READ MORE

Giles Coren has been taking down the trolls one Maga at a time after he cancelled his holiday to America and it’s really rather magnificent

Source @JohnCleese