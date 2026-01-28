Celebrity John Cleese

John Cleese was accused of not criticising the Catholic Church and while Cleese’s comeback was good this A++ response totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated January 28th, 2026

Here’s a rather marvellous comeback that takes just a little while to get to, but it’s worth it.

It all started when the great John Cleese responded to critics who suggested being critical of Islam was ‘right wing’.

His comment went wildly viral as you can see, and one response in particular caught our attention. It’s from someone called @ItsSelenaMaris who says in her Twitter bio: ‘I speak my mind, even if it stings. Don’t expect sugarcoating’.

And it’s fair to say Cleese didn’t sugarcoat his response either.

And while that was good, this particular observation was surely proper top drawer.

Nailed it!

To conclude …

