Giles Coren has been taking down the trolls one Maga at a time after he cancelled his holiday to America and it’s really rather magnificent

Time to return to the world of Giles Coren – twice in two days – after the Times columnist wrote how he’d cancelled his family holiday to America in the wake of the ICE killings and, well, Donald Trump.

This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.https://t.co/i8xQ4CxUcK — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 26, 2026

It prompted something of a pile-on – not always from Magas, but quite often – keen on telling him just how wrong he was and why it’s so much worse in Britain right now.

And we mention it not because of what they had to say but the especially entertaining manner in which Coren dispatched them. And here are our pick of the bunch.

1.

Wanker coren — Boneshaker baby (@Micky_boy_69) January 28, 2026

succinct — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

2.

Ffs I always had you down as a ‘normal’. Clearly too much time spent on luvvie TV productions has turned your head. The Times generally is akin to Grauniad-lite. As for the pure gesturing of your post, as said. You go embrace the tv/meejha luvvie in you. — mr mojo risin (@libertytochoose) January 28, 2026

‘normal’ God forfuckinbid — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

3.

Lol, no one fucking cares about you dude. — Cash (@TheChoochNation) January 27, 2026

But you’re sitting there wearing your mother’s underwear in the basement of your family home with your dick in your hand writing to me so I’ve got through to you at least. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 27, 2026

4.

Thank you for not coming. That’s how we feel about the rest of the world right now. I’m certainly not planning on traveling abroad. The longer you stay away, the cheaper it will become for Americans to see their own country. Affordably. — Dawn Carney (@DawnCarney8500) January 27, 2026

But 95% of Americans famously don’t have passports – you guys never go anywhere anyway. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 27, 2026

5.

Imagine being from the UK and typing this with a straight face. https://t.co/SIHYsotG66 — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 27, 2026

How do you know I had a straight face? — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

6.

Most times we don’t need to go anywhere. We have everything plus more that you don’t have. Not to mention America is 3x the size of the UK. We drive 1 hour back and forth to work. — James Jones (@JimjjIII) January 27, 2026

I think it’s a bit more than three times the size mate. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 27, 2026

7.

Giles I’ve been a fan for years but this is a bit pathetic — Iron Doom (@IronDoom613) January 27, 2026