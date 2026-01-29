Politics donald trump savings account visa

Donald Trump got into bed with Visa for his new Trump Accounts wheeze and these 15 skeptical replies are right on the money

Saul Hutson. Updated January 29th, 2026

To America – where else? – where Donald Trump has launched something called Trump Accounts, which promises to ‘give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future’.

They’d probably settle for some sort of guarantee they won’t be gunned down in the street by a federal law enforcement official at some point in their life, but still.

Trump’s joined forces with Visa which means the money money you spend on your Visa card, the more cash back rewards you earn. Now, instead of using that bonus money on yourself, you can funnel it directly into your Trump Account. Woo-hoo!

In theory, Trump Accounts are a solid financial decision. An investment account for your child seems like a life-long lesson in financial accountability that will build value over time.

On the other hand, it’s Donald Trump. Partnering with Trump on anything money-related has an extremely long track record of ending in financial ruin and bankruptcy.

But no worry, because Treasury secretary Scott Bessent says Trump Accounts are no better than birthday presents!

Needless to say, the new financial plan induced a variety of skeptical reactions online.

