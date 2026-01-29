JD Vance compared a Purple Heart-winning Iraq war veteran to Forrest Gump and ended up brutally owned

US JD Vance

You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump, when he chose JD Vance to be his VP he managed to find the only person in America less likeable than him.

And this moment was surely peak Vance, when the vice president compared Democratic senator and Army veteran Tammy Duckworth to Forrest Gump for daring to do her job and hold secretary of state Marco Rubio to account.

Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 28, 2026

Duckworth, for your info, is a Purple Heart-wining former Army helicopter pilot who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq War in 2004.

Vance, on the other hand … well, you know all about JD Vance. And these people surely said it best.

1.

That’s a U.S. Senator doing her job. This is a random troll tweeting at her. https://t.co/YXlddf2XHn — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) January 28, 2026

2.

She was a Blackhawk pilot on the front lines. You were a typist behind a damn desk. Get fucked, loser. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 28, 2026

3.

Imagine watching Forrest Gump and your takeaway is to mock people with disabilities. https://t.co/qJuhHI37ZS — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) January 28, 2026

4.

Misogynists hate when a woman interrupts, even if she’s a war hero. https://t.co/d2AUqnHE6t — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 28, 2026

5.

Forrest Gump, the war hero and ping pong champion who exposed the Watergate scandal before becoming an early investor in Apple? https://t.co/oOWjAeKNzh — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 28, 2026

6.

JD smeared the corpse of a US citizen who was killed by his administration and then went silent rather than correct the record. He has reemerged to do a poor man’s version of Trump’s insult comedy bit. https://t.co/NXX4jOY3XJ — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 28, 2026

7.