US JD Vance

JD Vance compared a Purple Heart-winning Iraq war veteran to Forrest Gump and ended up brutally owned

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2026

You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump, when he chose JD Vance to be his VP he managed to find the only person in America less likeable than him.

And this moment was surely peak Vance, when the vice president compared Democratic senator and Army veteran Tammy Duckworth to Forrest Gump for daring to do her job and hold secretary of state Marco Rubio to account.

Duckworth, for your info, is a Purple Heart-wining former Army helicopter pilot who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq War in 2004.

Vance, on the other hand … well, you know all about JD Vance. And these people surely said it best.

