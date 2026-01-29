You don’t have to like this right-wing Libertarian poitician to appreciate his killer question on Venezuela making Marco Rubio squirm

US Marco rubio venezuela

Rand Paul, the Republican junior senator for Kentucky, has been at the heart of his fair share of controversies, with his right-wing Libertarian stances on a number of issues. For example, he opposed mask mandates, supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and is fiercely in favour of slashing overseas aid. Not exactly the people’s champion.

However, he certainly picks up a few brownie points for being one of the few Republicans not tying themselves in knots to support the extraordinary actions of the US against Venezuela.

While questioning the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Paul asked a question with only one reasonable answer – and Rubio wasn’t prepared to give it.

RAND PAUL: If a country bombed our air defense missiles, captured & removed our president, & blockaded our country, would that be considered an act of war? RUBIO: We just don't believe this operation comes anywhere close to the constitutional definition PAUL: Of course it would be an act of war! [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 28, 2026 at 4:29 PM

It’s like Nigel Farage supporting extra rights for workers. Except, that would never happen – and this did.

People were surprised to find themselves on the same side of the argument as Rand Paul. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

He had to answer his own question because he knew he'd never get a straight answer out of Rubio. — Ro Matthews (@romatthews.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM

2.

3.

4.

I hate to agree with Rand Paul, but he is right — Drootinator (@drootinator.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:31 PM

5.

And about 100 Venezuelans were killed in this "police" action. When was the last time you ever heard of 100 people being killed in a single police action? — Don (@ballcoach64-61.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:57 PM

6.

7.

Rand Paul is the voice of reason in the Republican Party.

Imagine that. — Get up, stand up (@peoplehavethepower.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:26 PM

8.

9.

LOL, it's 100% an act of war. Trump put himself as "Acting President" Is he saying Venezuela voted for him? — Doc Ronnie Johnson 💊💉 (@dawildboarcjd.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:05 PM

10.