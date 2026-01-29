Need a timeline cleanse? This video of a group of penguins meeting a cat for the first time fits the bill

Animals nature penguins

A quick timeline cleanse now, as we take a quick break to enjoy this video of a group of penguins (or, a waddle of penguins, to give the more entertaining collective noun) as they encounter a feral cat for the first time.

We’re informed that they’re juvenile King Penguins and the video is from the Falkland Islands. It’s a lovely watch.

Thanks to Curiosity and HappyScrolls for sharing on Twitter.

Penguins meet a cat for the first time ever: pic.twitter.com/Oz0zOjoBf5 — Curiosity (@MAstronomers) January 10, 2026

People adored it and it prompted some users to share more penguin videos, which is never a bad thing.

Cat from a distance: Ah, some birds to hunt! Cat up close: I have made a mistake — Danger Taco (@TheDangerTaco) January 10, 2026

This feels like a crossover episode nobody expected. Calm, awkward, and strangely adorable. — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) January 10, 2026

I beg to differ. Penguins and cats have quite the history in pop culture. pic.twitter.com/Ct9DLhVxJN — Rob Emmer (@TheRealFatCrow) January 10, 2026

How it feels at a family reunion. — Clark Kent (@Cli_Chey) January 10, 2026

Penguins are so inquisitive. They just love chasing new creatures. pic.twitter.com/by3ZnQj2UN — Earth & Beyond (@astraterra_) January 10, 2026

A very polite penguin meets a human and waits for him to move away so he can continue walking. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2PQPNb8Gdl — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) January 11, 2026

