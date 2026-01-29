Need a timeline cleanse? This video of a group of penguins meeting a cat for the first time fits the bill
A quick timeline cleanse now, as we take a quick break to enjoy this video of a group of penguins (or, a waddle of penguins, to give the more entertaining collective noun) as they encounter a feral cat for the first time.
We’re informed that they’re juvenile King Penguins and the video is from the Falkland Islands. It’s a lovely watch.
Thanks to Curiosity and HappyScrolls for sharing on Twitter.
Penguins meet a cat for the first time ever: pic.twitter.com/Oz0zOjoBf5
— Curiosity (@MAstronomers) January 10, 2026
People adored it and it prompted some users to share more penguin videos, which is never a bad thing.
Cats POV: pic.twitter.com/kdVvlTRxCn
— Yummy The Artist (@Yummy_TheArtist) January 10, 2026
Cat from a distance: Ah, some birds to hunt!
Cat up close: I have made a mistake
— Danger Taco (@TheDangerTaco) January 10, 2026
This feels like a crossover episode nobody expected. Calm, awkward, and strangely adorable.
— X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) January 10, 2026
I beg to differ. Penguins and cats have quite the history in pop culture. pic.twitter.com/Ct9DLhVxJN
— Rob Emmer (@TheRealFatCrow) January 10, 2026
How it feels at a family reunion.
— Clark Kent (@Cli_Chey) January 10, 2026
Penguins are so inquisitive. They just love chasing new creatures. pic.twitter.com/by3ZnQj2UN
— Earth & Beyond (@astraterra_) January 10, 2026
A very polite penguin meets a human and waits for him to move away so he can continue walking. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2PQPNb8Gdl
— Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) January 11, 2026
The aimless penguin at the end of the pack is so me.
— Hasni Khan (@langahwhotweets) January 12, 2026