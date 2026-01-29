Animals nature penguins

Need a timeline cleanse? This video of a group of penguins meeting a cat for the first time fits the bill

David Harris. Updated January 29th, 2026

A quick timeline cleanse now, as we take a quick break to enjoy this video of a group of penguins (or, a waddle of penguins, to give the more entertaining collective noun) as they encounter a feral cat for the first time.

We’re informed that they’re juvenile King Penguins and the video is from the Falkland Islands. It’s a lovely watch.

Thanks to Curiosity and HappyScrolls for sharing on Twitter.

1.

People adored it and it prompted some users to share more penguin videos, which is never a bad thing.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2