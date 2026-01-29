What ‘old person’ thing that you used to mock do you now appreciate? – 17 habits that seniors were right about all along

Round Ups AskReddit

When you’re young, old people can seem weird. Their frames of reference seem really obscure, and they have lots of habits that simply don’t make sense to you.

As the years pass though, the wisdom of their ways becomes apparent. Eventually, you’ll come around to their way of thinking, just like all the people who replied to this question set by Reddit user Secret_Huckleberry46:

‘As you get older, what “old person” thing do you appreciate now that you previously mocked?’

Grab some Werther’s Originals, it’s time to tuck in to the top answers…

1.

‘Going to bed early.’

-LedZebulon

2.

‘Doing nothing. Just sitting on a porch with a cup of coffee doing nothing. It’s highly underrated.’

-Sad-Toe-7732

3.

‘I was diagnosed with cancer when I was 22 years old. For that reason I never thought I would get to be old. I’m 51 now and excited for my gray hair and scintillating evenings doing puzzles.’

-Nanasweed

4.

‘Bird watching, and not being current on popular culture.’

-Immediate_Scar2010

5.

‘Waking up before everyone else and enjoying a cup of coffee(or whatever the hell you want) with no noise or distractions. Just sitting there with the dogs in silence waiting for the sun to rise.’

-MickeyCrisco

6.

‘Not understanding “kids these days”.’

-Ok_Basis7742

7.

‘Taking my own pillow away with me.’

-MissMakeupGrrl

8.

‘My username is relevant!!’

-NapsAreAwesome

9.