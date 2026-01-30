An anti-woke warrior was magnificently called out on BBC1’s Question Time and it’s the most satisfying, infuriating thing you’ll watch today

Politics Question Time

Just in case you’re not overly familiar with the work of Konstantin Kisin – can hardly blame you – he’s an anti-woke libertarian and pro-free speech podcaster and – on Thursday night – a guest on BBC1’s Question Time.

And we mention him because of this moment when he was magnificently called out by Labour MP and Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander. It really is worth watching in full (keep going for the receipts).

Konstantin Kisin straight up lying on #bbcqt Douglas Alexander: “When Fraser Nelson put it to you that Rishi Sunak is absolutely english… you said “he’s a brown Hindu, how is he english?” Kisin: “No that’s not what I said…” pic.twitter.com/XeOXVKSTUV — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 29, 2026

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, Kisin later said the comment had been taken ‘out of context’.

Amusing on Question Time tonight. Tried to explain to Labour Minister that calling people racist won’t stop people’s concerns about uncontrolled mass immigration, so he proceeded to imply that I am racist with pre-prepared misquotes. Didn’t address a single argument. Clip soon. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) January 29, 2026

To which the only response is surely, well, there’s context and then there’s context.

And these people surely said it best.

Mate, you literally used the words: “he’s a brown Hindu, how is he english?” Then last night you said: “No, that’s not what I said…” Who’s lying? pic.twitter.com/QuqltTu6z7 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 30, 2026

#BBCQT would be immeasurably better if people worked hard behind the scenes to put together juxtapositions like this, and the last 5 minutes of the programme was then-and-now clips played to the audience to demonstrate all the lies. A few weeks of that would change everything. https://t.co/3IQlJRzwto — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) January 30, 2026

Whatever you say, if you say it with such belief and firmness – it’s probably sensible to stick by it. If you’ve changed your mind, say that. It’s okay! https://t.co/057hzktwZ4 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 30, 2026

Left: Konstantin Kisin denies calling Rishi Sunak a ‘brown Hindu’ on #BBCQT Right: Konstantin Kisin, “He’s a brown Hindu” pic.twitter.com/Fmm78xMxLK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 30, 2026

Just the @BBC shamelessly normalizing far-right discourse. Why is this privately educated Russian-born shit-stirring Reform-supporting billionaire-aligned dickhead on #bbcqt AGAIN (for the sixth fucking time)? https://t.co/5ItQkkXPBj pic.twitter.com/9JFH7M19UR — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 29, 2026

They really do think that they are entirely beyond question and that their receipts do not exist https://t.co/NMK75SVgO3 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 30, 2026

This is the problem with shows like Question Time in the modern world. No-mark ”commentators” can come on lie and there’s no challenge or fact checking. (As Farridge did for years) https://t.co/40HeQuXjw1 — Jim (@Browski_uk) January 30, 2026

