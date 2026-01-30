Politics Question Time

An anti-woke warrior was magnificently called out on BBC1’s Question Time and it’s the most satisfying, infuriating thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2026

Just in case you’re not overly familiar with the work of Konstantin Kisin – can hardly blame you – he’s an anti-woke libertarian and pro-free speech podcaster and – on Thursday night – a guest on BBC1’s Question Time.

And we mention him because of this moment when he was magnificently called out by Labour MP and Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander. It really is worth watching in full (keep going for the receipts).

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, Kisin later said the comment had been taken ‘out of context’.

To which the only response is surely, well, there’s context and then there’s context.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

