Bev Turner trolled Giles Coren for cancelling his family holiday to America and his A++ comeback burst her bubble in spectacular style

Celebrity bev turner giles coren

Hard to believe we know but we’re writing about Giles Coren again after he went viral – wildly viral – with his column about cancelling his family holiday to America because of Trump.

Giles, love, what on EARTH are you saying here…? This is simply not happening (regardless of what you see on BBC news). Trump was elected to remove the millions of people who came into the usa illegally and then went on to commit awful crimes. In response to this (because… https://t.co/OQjj6NXTWk — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) January 28, 2026

It prompted no end of comebacks from angry Magas and all of the usual suspects, including prime usual suspect, Laurence Fox.

Talking of which, it also got this response from GB News presenter and much else besides Beverley Turner, who spewed up no end of words in an attempt to put Coren, as she saw it, in his place.

Giles, love, what on EARTH are you saying here…? This is simply not happening (regardless of what you see on BBC news). Trump was elected to remove the millions of people who came into the usa illegally and then went on to commit awful crimes. In response to this (because… https://t.co/OQjj6NXTWk — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) January 28, 2026

Giles, love, what on EARTH are you saying here…? This is simply not happening (regardless of what you see on BBC news). Trump was elected to remove the millions of people who came into the usa illegally and then went on to commit awful crimes. In response to this (because ANYTHING Trump enacts causes frenzied agitators to go out with placards/guns), demented, theatrical ‘progressives’ have been organising cars and purple-haired people to obstruct ICE. Consequently, tensions heighten, tempers fray, chaos ensues, officers are injured and agitators get shot. Obama and Clinton deported many, many thousands more illegal immigrants but their ICE agents were left alone to knock on doors and quietly get on with it. If you sit on South Beach with a cocktail you will be far, far safer than walking the streets of Shepherds Bush. If you go to minnesota with Esther and the kids, join a convoy of SUVs, blow a whistle in the face of a man with a gun while ‘protecting’ criminals you massively increase your chance of being injured. Or at least, having a rubbish holiday. But if FEELING that you have cleared your conscience, is more satisfying than getting your facts straight, crack on. I hope you have a lovely week. X

And we mention it not only because it appears we can’t stop writing about Giles Coren, but because of the Times man’s reply, which was the very definition of brutally succinct (or succinctly brutal, if you prefer).

Hey Bev, I’m just flogging The Times to be honest. I don’t like Trump – but we can’t all have the same politics – and the job of my Notebook is to make it about me, so I did a performative squawk about not going to America. And 5m yanks lost their shit. Quite a result! — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

‘Hey Bev, I’m just flogging The Times to be honest. I don’t like Trump – but we can’t all have the same politics – and the job of my Notebook is to make it about me, so I did a performative squawk about not going to America. And 5m yanks lost their shit. Quite a result!’

That sound you can hear is Bev’s bubble bursting.

To conclude …

How journalism works https://t.co/9AMJGCkKeQ — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 29, 2026

READ MORE

Source @gilescoren