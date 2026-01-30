Politics donald trump housing market
Donald Trump had a peak bleak message for young Americans hoping to buy their first home – 17 A++ replies that hit really close to home
Donald Trump is a man of the people. The very rich people. Who already own houses.
The US President just proved beyond a doubt that he is completely out of touch with the American people.
Here is Trump’s master plan for helping with America’s housing crisis: raise prices.
Trump: I don’t want to drive housing prices down. I want to drive housing prices up for people who own their homes. You can be sure that will happen pic.twitter.com/9BupkUmXss
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026
Got that, America? You are not working hard enough. If you work harder, you might be able to afford a more expensive house.
The brain dead strategy inspired a lot of outraged replies online.
1.
Translation: I don’t want young people to form families. I want old people to get richer. https://t.co/Ico2d7PAVb
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 29, 2026
2.
To all the kids in their 20s still living at home and the young families who can’t save enough for a down payment:
Trump doesn’t care. He wants to keep you priced out. https://t.co/P8eydkY9oi
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 30, 2026
3.
Hear that maga? You’ll be living in mom’s basement your whole life
— Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) January 29, 2026
4.
boomers who bought their house 50 years ago for $1 pic.twitter.com/8IKUIP6d28
— steve2bacon, CMT 🥓 (@steve2bacon) January 29, 2026
5.
So he’s got zero plans to address the median homebuyer age now rising to 59 years old… pic.twitter.com/H7pKSAqPrQ
— Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 29, 2026
6.
I hope every Gen Z man who voted for Trump to “lower housing prices” is watching this shit and feeling super embarrassed https://t.co/bRnnGNUO7V
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 30, 2026
7.
The new American Dream is no longer about young people becoming homeowners… it’s about older folks feeling good about paper gains. https://t.co/ESmfi4NoUp
— Sylvain Catherine (@sc_cath) January 29, 2026
8.
Trump only sees the world as a rich developer.
He has never, and will never, care about creating affordable homeownership for working and middle class Americans. https://t.co/DB2BhhsBjc
— Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) January 29, 2026