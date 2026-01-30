This property listing takes quite an alarming turn when it gets to the toilet, and it’s raising both eyebrows and questions

Weird World estate agents toilets

We cross now to the estate agency Zoopla, where their listing for a house in Leyland has really caught people’s attention.

It looks like quite an attractive semi-detached mid-century family home – as they say when they’re trying to sell you a house.

Yes, the interiors may be a little dated, but it’s nothing a bit of paint and some new flooring and perhaps a fireplace won’t fix.

There’s even a lovely big garden, but then we get to this …

It’s no better from the other angle. In fact, it might just be worse.

The link was shared by Madeline Odent on Bluesky, who said –

“I keep thinking I’ve seen it all before and then it turns out I haven’t.”

It was a sentiment echoed by quite a few people.

When you put your house up for sale and wonder if prospective buyers will question your design choices, take comfort in the fact there is guaranteed to be something weirder out there [image or embed] — Hannah Millenial (@hannahmillen.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:13 PM

I started by wondering how photographs could smell faintly of old cigarette smoke. And then, patio toilet. — Eli Balin (@elibalin.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM

I have now physically experienced the figure of speech 'Taken aback' — BigDaftDad (@bigdaftdad.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:18 PM

"This all looks pretty standard, I don't know what- OH MY GOD" — Hare Lockwood (@harecomedy.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:46 PM

For those of us who need a gentle breeze and a view while doing our business. — birdjay is so tired (@birdjay.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:43 PM

6:00 am – wake up

6:05 am – make huge coffee

6:06 am – make way to conservatory bowl

6:07 am – sit on bowl, drink coffee and light a large cigar

6:08 am – relax, best time of the day — Stan Webb (@webbycff.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM

Please let this be on Homes Under the Hammer and let it be Dion who views it. — Caroline Churcher (@newforestchild.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:00 PM

I'm convinced someone is putting these together in a certain way on purpose. It's always, "Fine. Fine. Okay, a bit odd. Hm sure. Yeah, not my thing but okay. Is this really that bad? OH THERE WE GO." [image or embed] — Small Robots (@smolrobots.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:34 PM

"Ahhh looks a bit like my grandma's old hou-IS THAT A SHITTER IN THE CONSERVATORY?" — Oscaaarrrgh (@skeletonoscar.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:07 PM

David Reid had a question.

That’s the question??

Sadly, for those of you who fancied an open-plan toilet experience, the house is sold, subject to contract. Nothing to stop you installing your own conservatory toilet, though. Suck on that, Kirstie and Phil.

