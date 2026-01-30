‘What’s a polite social lie you’re tired of telling?’ – 17 fibs people wish they could be brutally honest about

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Due to politeness and social expectations, nobody is honest 100% of the time. We all gloss over uncomfortable truths.

And while this helps to smooth over awkward situations, it can be grating at times. This prompted an anonymous Reddit user to put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a polite social lie you’re tired of telling and wish you could be brutally honest about?’

Brace yourself for some truth bombs, here are the top replies…

1.

‘I wasn’t too busy to respond, I just hate being so technologically available to everyone when I need alone time to recharge.’

-LionClean8758 2. ‘Not every belief is worthy of respect.’

-TheTokist 3. ‘If a person was an asshole in life, and then they died, that doesn’t make them a good person. ‘A dead asshole is still an asshole’ -Young_Old_Grandma

4.

‘Being a veteran doesn’t give you a pass. Just because you were in the military, at any capacity, doesn’t make you a good person.’

-UberBricky80

5.

‘Not all babies are cute. Some of them look like naked mole rats.’

-EmiliusReturns

6.

‘As a musician with mostly friends in bands, I can’t say “good set” if it wasn’t a good set.’

-diplion

7.

‘When someone stinks. Just reeks of body odor, dirty clothes, dirty hair, bad breath, or cigarettes. I have to spray my office and open doors and windows after some people leave. I wish I could tell them it’s rude to the people around them.’

-Haunting_Anything_25

8.

‘If someone is a bitch to you in the office. You should be allowed to call them out for it. It ruins the whole company otherwise’

-BIZNIZTIZ

9.