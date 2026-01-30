What’s a rule you broke once and realised it existed for a very good reason? – 17 rebels who quickly learnt their lesson

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Even the most sensible, law-abiding people have considered a rule at some point in their life and thought: nah, stuff that.

If they’re lucky, they’ll get away with it and carry on as normal. That’s not always the case though. Sometimes rules justify themselves immediately in hilarious and terrifying ways. Reddit user Ok_Contract100 wanted to hear cautionary tales on this topic, so they asked the internet:

‘What’s a rule you broke once and realised it existed for a very good reason?’

Here are the top answers from wannabe Steve McQueens… not all of it safe for work.

1.

‘Never lend money to family or close friends, unless you’re willing to never get it back.’

-Difficult_Giraffe490

2.

‘Don’t wear gloves near spinning, sharp tools. ‘Also, always use a push stick. ‘I am now missing part of my right long finger because I ignored those two.’

-SomethingAboutUsers

3.

‘”If you’re chopping the jalapenos, always wash your hands before you take a piss”‘

-GlorifiedCarny

4.

‘I don’t know but an old gf of mine said that when she was a new server, she was advised to ALWAYS use the scoop for dispensing ice from the ice trough, which she promptly ignored. She scooped ice directly with a glass, broke the glass, cut her hand, and bled into the ice. The restaurant manager was so pissed that they just kicked everyone out and closed for the night 😂’

-DrDorg

5.

‘Never commit more than one crime at the same time. That never caught me personally, but after a friend got busted for speeding with a lot of pot in his car, he told me he’d wished he’d followed that advice.’

-liberty4now

6.

‘Empty your pockets for rollercoasters. Lost our rental car keys at a six flags because my Velcro pocket wasn’t as strong as I thought it was.’

-ICantDrive5

7.

‘Move the converter dolly using the handle not the eye. ‘I don’t expect many to understand this, it’s a trucker thing, but mostly folks that pull wiggle wagons. The converter dolly is the 3000lb thing used to connect 2 semi trailers together. When moving it you are supposed to use the handles but may be tempted to use the eye on the front. That’s great until it decides it is rolling towards a solid object and your hand is in the way.’

-potatocross

8.

‘It’s a small world, the only secrets that stay secret are the ones you don’t tell’

-EmptyBoysenberry1288

