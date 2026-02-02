Look out, Canada! China will take away your ‘ice-hockey’, according to Trump – 19 stinging slap shots

US donald trump

With the whole world (including the US) having not a single scooby about which way Trump will veer off at any given moment, it’s only to be expected that countries are trying to make deals with anyone else, in case the Orange Man-baby gets his panties in a bunch and imposes tariffs of a thousand per cent, or something.

China continues to benefit from Trump. A researcher here says China sees the UK as a “stable partner after US disruption”. [image or embed] — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:39 AM

Donald Trump isn’t happy about that. It’s not enough that heads of state have to kiss his ample behind, but they also have to snub other leaders.

Presumably, he read ‘Thou shalt have no other gods before me’ in his “favourite book”, and misundersood what ‘me’ meant.

Reporters asked him about the UK’s deal with China, and he didn’t approve. More importantly, however, he pivoted to the issue of Canada’s deal with China, and what the upshot of that might be for the country he was threatening to annex, less than a year ago.

Reporter: What do you think about the UK getting into business with China? Trump: Very dangerous and it’s more dangerous for Canada to do that. Canada is doing very poorly. The first thing they're going to do is say you are not allowed to play ice hockey anymore. That's not good. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 12:35 AM

On the way to Florida – surprise, surprise – he made the same point to reporters, and not one of them had the good sense to ask him why China would take hockey away from Canada.

President Trump, "We don't want China to take over Canada" "If Carney makes the deal he's looking to make, China will take over Canada" "The first thing they're going to do? End ice hockey" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) February 1, 2026 at 3:20 PM

People were left wondering not just what he was wittering on about, but also why he called it ice hockey, instead of just hockey like any self-respecting North American.

This is what Bluesky had to say on the matter.

Only a brain completely eaten away by dementia would come up with something so incredibly stupid to say. https://t.co/XdDKHwHSul — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 30, 2026

China has ice hockey teams.

Trump is just a effing idiot. — digiblader.bsky.social (@digiblader.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 12:46 AM

What? Trump said making a trade deal with China means China will forbid Canadian hockey? At this point I give up. There’s no explanation that makes sense to me as to why he is still allowed to have the nuclear codes. — ꓴƝⱤƸȴƖƁȴƸ ƝⱤⱤƬⰙⱤ (@madameaugury.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 4:07 AM

Trump is referring to "ice hockey" to distinguish it from air hockey, fire hockey, and earth hockey. — T. Ryan Gregory (@tryangregory.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 3:21 AM

Today should be a red alarm to anyone paying attention due to the insane volume of crazy coming out of his mouth. This man’s brain is a rotten tomato, just like Melania’s documentary. — SheiSho (@xxriotgrrrrrlxx.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 12:47 AM

