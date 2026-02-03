Donald Trump wants Republicans to ‘take over the voting’ and there’s not enough red fabric in the world to stitch together a warning flag

Politics dan bongino donald trump election fraud

There are sore losers and then there is Donald Trump.

When Trump loses, it’s less about the temper tantrum he throws and more about the nakedly corrupt steps he maps out to make sure it never happens again.

Trump especially refuses to acknowledge defeat in elections, which is not only a bad look for a politician in a supposed democracy, but it threatens everything holding the country upright.

His insistence on any election he loses being “rigged” continues to grow louder as midterm elections approach at the end of the year.

His latest plea came on a podcast with his old friend, disgraced former FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino.

Here is Trump making outrageous statements about how elections should work.

Trump calls in to the Dan Bongino Show: “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting.'” pic.twitter.com/DqHFgfL97v — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 2, 2026

Any President saying this in any other administration would almost immediately be impeached. Also, why is the President of the United States of America calling in to a podcast to rant like a local sport radio fan?

Between the threat to democracy, the unhinged material of the rant, and the fact that it all happened on a podcast really summed up the Trump experience in 2026.

The bizarre interaction caught everyone’s attention on Twitter.

1.

We can’t say that we weren’t warned. https://t.co/tSZocyWZDu — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2026

2.

Nothing suspicious at all about the President wanting his party and his party alone to take over voting lmao. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) February 2, 2026

3.

Really indicting that such a whiny, dishonest bitch who perennially pre-plans his losing in advance by trying cheat and steal is the deified leader of so many Americans. https://t.co/SYDOCWPC2D — AT (@primediscussion) February 2, 2026

4.

When people tell you who they are, you should listen. https://t.co/W4qrA8dg9k — Mike Therien (@miketherien) February 2, 2026

5.

You cannot love the Constitution and support one party at the federal level controlling elections. The two things are, in fact, mutually exclusive. True conservatives would hate every word spoken here. Remind your president he works for the people only because you gave him… — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) February 2, 2026

6.

That would be a constitutional violation. So even suggesting this is criminal. Fuck off. https://t.co/kdodwF1V8v — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) February 2, 2026

7.

Grandpa, put the phone down and go back to bed. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) February 2, 2026

8.