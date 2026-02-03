Politics dan bongino donald trump election fraud

Donald Trump wants Republicans to ‘take over the voting’ and there’s not enough red fabric in the world to stitch together a warning flag

Saul Hutson. Updated February 3rd, 2026

There are sore losers and then there is Donald Trump.

When Trump loses, it’s less about the temper tantrum he throws and more about the nakedly corrupt steps he maps out to make sure it never happens again.

Trump especially refuses to acknowledge defeat in elections, which is not only a bad look for a politician in a supposed democracy, but it threatens everything holding the country upright.

His insistence on any election he loses being “rigged” continues to grow louder as midterm elections approach at the end of the year.

His latest plea came on a podcast with his old friend, disgraced former FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino.

Here is Trump making outrageous statements about how elections should work.

Any President saying this in any other administration would almost immediately be impeached. Also, why is the President of the United States of America calling in to a podcast to rant like a local sport radio fan?

Between the threat to democracy, the unhinged material of the rant, and the fact that it all happened on a podcast really summed up the Trump experience in 2026.

The bizarre interaction caught everyone’s attention on Twitter.

