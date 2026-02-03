Someone wondered if adult movie stars ever settled down and got married and James Blunt’s note perfect response beat all-comers

Celebrity James Blunt porn

Now here’s something that’s never occurred to us before, but we’ve clearly been missing a trick if all the likes and responses this got is anything to go by.

Honestly, has any porn star in history successfully gotten married and raised a family after retirement? — Nandi 🤍💜🤍 (@pallnandi) February 1, 2026

Well, right, yes! A good question. Is it? Well it got no end of helpful replies …

Yes. Plenty have. You just don’t hear about them because “normal, happy life after retirement” doesn’t go viral. People move on, change careers, get married, raise kids like anyone else. — BeyondTheMirror (@btmirrorr) February 1, 2026

I'm sure there's a lot! It just sounds cool to bash this vocation but the truth is love can find anyone at any stage in their lives. You can be as pure as a rare earth metal and still die lonely. — First Of His Name (@SoupLorrd) February 1, 2026

A ton? I personally know several girls from back in the day who I worked with who are retired married with kids now — Aella (@Aella_Girl) February 1, 2026

Plenty. The internet just doesn’t follow boring, healthy lives. — charleslewis (@josephc20255) February 1, 2026

… but surely no response was better than this, from the estimable James Blunt.

Exactly why I watch porn movies till the end to see if they fall in love. https://t.co/Uf9qhw7uxJ — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 1, 2026

Same.

Me too. Always keep a box of tissues for the happy ending. — Ian (@ianred7980) February 1, 2026

I think porn was where society went wrong.

Not in terms of moral degradation, just that tradesmen expected to not actually do any work when called out to fix stuff. — Hugh Jarrett (@hugh_jarrett) February 1, 2026

I never imagined in a million years that the funniest tweet I've ever read would come from James Blunt. Well done sir — Gregory J Heaney (@heaneygregmusic) February 1, 2026

They clearly need to read Twitter more (not a phrase we use very often).

And finally …

I always check the end credits for Best Boy and Grip. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 1, 2026

@JamesBlunt