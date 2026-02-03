Celebrity James Blunt porn

Someone wondered if adult movie stars ever settled down and got married and James Blunt’s note perfect response beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2026

Now here’s something that’s never occurred to us before, but we’ve clearly been missing a trick if all the likes and responses this got is anything to go by.

Well, right, yes! A good question. Is it? Well it got no end of helpful replies …

… but surely no response was better than this, from the estimable James Blunt.

Same.

They clearly need to read Twitter more (not a phrase we use very often).

And finally …

READ MORE

The Guardian’s hilariously brutal review of the Melania movie was already good but the ‘correction and clarification’ was next level

@JamesBlunt