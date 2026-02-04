This magnificent rant against ‘reflexive pronoun creep’ just went wildly viral and is surely something the whole country can get behind

Life grammar traitors

Here’s a rather fabulous rant against ‘reflexive pronoun creep’ which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will be obvious to anyone who’s ever watched The Traitors (or no end of other reality shows, no doubt).

It’s by journalist Oliver Duff and was picked up in the weekly newspaper recap of The Week. It went into orbit after it was shared by the great Charlie Higson over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

It originally appeared in the i Paper and you can read the whole thing here. </a

And here are just a few of the very many things people said in response.

“I’m going to vote for yourself.” – Always the jarring moment in the otherwise obsessively enjoyable ‘The Traitors’. — Diane Laybourne-Phillips 🐈‍⬛ 🐾🍾🥂🥳 #ToriesGone (@Di_Laybo_Phil) February 3, 2026

Hundred percent, throw them under a bus! — charlie higson (@monstroso) February 3, 2026

Had a classic in a Bristol hotel recently – Receptionist: is this the first time yourself has stayed with ourselves? Me: 🧐😐 … pic.twitter.com/7JQCx95fGJ — Seb Aron (@aron_seb85252) February 3, 2026

I phoned up some organisation a while back, can’t remember which one, but I remember being asked by the call handler, “Am I talking to yourself?”, and thought it was both the most stupid and weird thing I’ve ever been asked. — Tom (@GypsumFantastic) February 3, 2026

Finally someone has spoken out about the misuse of reflexive pronouns. My theory is that those who use them incorrectly think they’re being extremely polite and sound well educated. — Liz Malafronte 💙🌻(@[email protected]) (@LizMalafronte) February 3, 2026

Oh man, don’t get me started! It drives me MAD. I see it at work in reports/letters to the public; ‘We were contacted by yourself… ‘

‘You spoke to myself on…’

‘please let myself know if you have any problems’

YES, I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH YOUR AWFUL GRAMMAR. — Rachael (@rachofthenorth) February 3, 2026

At last!! Someone else who’s incensed by the misuse of the reflexive pronoun. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 A travel rep once said to me, “Please fill this form in and then hand it to myself.” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5P1Mmzo83j — Kitty, Cleo, Rosie, Hattie and Lily with Sue (@suemonkman29) February 3, 2026

By all that is holy, this! I don’t wish to be judgemental, but I instantly write off as a cretin anyone who speaks like this. Safe in the knowledge that I need pay no further attention to them. Also the thing about not wanting to be judgemental was a lie. I love it. — Danny Peters (@DisparateDanny) February 3, 2026

I blame the Traitors for this. — janekinninmont (@janekinninmont) February 4, 2026

We’re with this guy.

This is big and true https://t.co/zbGZbYfFGy — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) February 3, 2026

