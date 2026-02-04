Life grammar traitors

This magnificent rant against ‘reflexive pronoun creep’ just went wildly viral and is surely something the whole country can get behind

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2026

Here’s a rather fabulous rant against ‘reflexive pronoun creep’ which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will be obvious to anyone who’s ever watched The Traitors (or no end of other reality shows, no doubt).

It’s by journalist Oliver Duff and was picked up in the weekly newspaper recap of The Week. It went into orbit after it was shared by the great Charlie Higson over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

It originally appeared in the i Paper and you can read the whole thing here. </a

And here are just a few of the very many things people said in response.

We’re with this guy.

Source The i Paper The Week