Rupert Lowe told the House of Commons it should be grateful to Elon Musk for exposing the evil of the Epstein files, and the reactions speak for themselves – 15 votes of no confidence

Poke Reporter. Updated February 5th, 2026

It still beggars belief that the richest man in the world, who clearly has the sketchiest grasp of what goes on in the UK, for some reason decided that Rupert Lowe should be the prime minister, but after the billionaire’s very public split with Nigel Farage, that’s what happened.

Then Lowe was kicked out of Reform UK, and the nation grabbed the popcorn.

On Wednesday, as the House discussed the ramifications of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the MP for Great Yarmouth wasted a precious opportunity to say something useful by spouting some Musk-licking nonsense from the floor.

“We all owe a great debt of gratitude to Elon Musk and to X, who has played his part in exposing a great deal of this evil.”

MPs pointed out the monetary benefits Lowe gains from posting his UK-hating rhetoric on X – which could be a conflict of interest, as Musk’s support attracts more hits to his page.

Or, to put it another way …

Caroline Aherne as Mrs Merton asking Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the millionaire Paul Daniels

Musk, who has repeatedly claimed to have turned down invitations to Epstein’s island, appears instead to have practically begged to be allowed to ‘party’ with the already convicted sex-trafficker.

It wasn’t just the House that had a problem with Lowe’s parliamentary comment. Here’s how X took the news.

If anyone wants to see where Rupert Lowe’s extra money comes from, his register of interests is available.

