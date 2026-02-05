Rupert Lowe told the House of Commons it should be grateful to Elon Musk for exposing the evil of the Epstein files, and the reactions speak for themselves – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics elon musk Rupert lowe

It still beggars belief that the richest man in the world, who clearly has the sketchiest grasp of what goes on in the UK, for some reason decided that Rupert Lowe should be the prime minister, but after the billionaire’s very public split with Nigel Farage, that’s what happened.

Then Lowe was kicked out of Reform UK, and the nation grabbed the popcorn.

On Wednesday, as the House discussed the ramifications of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the MP for Great Yarmouth wasted a precious opportunity to say something useful by spouting some Musk-licking nonsense from the floor.

Mps shouted shame after Rupert Lowe told the house that they all owe "thanks and gratitude to Elon Musk." pic.twitter.com/uovUTyM4Ob — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 4, 2026

“We all owe a great debt of gratitude to Elon Musk and to X, who has played his part in exposing a great deal of this evil.”

MPs pointed out the monetary benefits Lowe gains from posting his UK-hating rhetoric on X – which could be a conflict of interest, as Musk’s support attracts more hits to his page.

Points of order on whether Rupert Lowe (the MP for Great Yarmouth) is bought and paid for by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/y6B1SYNRBi — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 4, 2026

Or, to put it another way …

Musk, who has repeatedly claimed to have turned down invitations to Epstein’s island, appears instead to have practically begged to be allowed to ‘party’ with the already convicted sex-trafficker.

Yo, @elonmusk is all over the new Epstein files. He claimed that Epstein "tried to get me to his island but I refused". Liar, liar, pants of fire. pic.twitter.com/2iIeFuZXma — Fred Lambert (@FredLambert) January 30, 2026

It wasn’t just the House that had a problem with Lowe’s parliamentary comment. Here’s how X took the news.

1.

Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe has declared that British people owe a "great vote of thanks and gratitude to Elon Musk." The register of MPs' interests reveal Lowe has been paid tens of thousands of dollars by Musk for posting on this site. You can see for yourself here:… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 4, 2026

2.

If you’re a Rupert Lowe fan, know that you’re backing a man so mentally deranged that he’s throwing praise at Elon Musk, a man so despised even by the rich and powerful that he was refused an invite to Epstein’s child rape parties despite knowing he was a nonce I’m so sick of… — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 4, 2026

3.

What's Rupert Lowe doing using Parliament to "thank" a very wealthy man who was *also* still in contact with Epstein after his conviction and trying to get an invite to one of his parties? On Christmas Day. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 4, 2026

4.

Rupert Lowe is a bootlicker for power. Elon Musk is in the Epstein files. His website allowed CSAM and despite knowing Trump was in the files, Elon helped him get elected. Lowe is a national embarrassment. https://t.co/UaEuzvz1Lj — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 4, 2026

5.

Lowe is probably our most disgusting MP and THAT is saying something — Tom | Anti-Fascist, Pro-Human (@TomRose) February 4, 2026

6.

7.

He does, grifting rage baiting all day for coin. https://t.co/BsHaTOgxjL pic.twitter.com/xpGmrnza3t — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) February 4, 2026

8.

Odious little squit who makes a small fortune from having monetised his Twitter account sings the praises of its owner. *Pretends to be shocked* https://t.co/YZPr0YXZQ7 — Nicola (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@nicclesb) February 4, 2026

9.

Isn’t he in the files literally begging for an invite to the island? https://t.co/n9UCP0SZyU — Tharries (@TharriesYT) February 4, 2026

10.

Rupert Lowe "I think we all owe a great debt of thanks and gratitude to Elon Musk." I just say it because we are all thinking it, fuck Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/oKyuLqSZHf — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 4, 2026

11.

Musk is being investigated in France, Spain and possibly the UK. He needs to be reminded,.. that >

There are three things the French are truly great at: 1) Food & Wine.

2) Protests.

3) Giving zero fucks how rich you are when you are in their court system. You can’t just… — Tony Hardwick 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🏏 🦌🀄︎ 🏳️‍🌈 (@fusr2018) February 4, 2026

12.

I’m glad I blocked this Numpty weeks ago. https://t.co/tO2DoptdDg — andrew behan (@andrew_behan) February 4, 2026

13.

Elon Musk did NOTHING to expose this scandal – nada, zip, zilch. In fact Musk himself wanted to attend the island even AFTER Epstein's conviction for child sex trafficking. So how is he any better than Peter Mandelson? Lowe is paying lip service to a former friend of Epstein. https://t.co/5DP8OqmQcb pic.twitter.com/jIsLRCiIRh — Jack 🔶 🌈 (@jclib1990) February 4, 2026

14.

What the fuck? Is this guy actually sane?? Musk is in the files you fucking dirty prick. He emailed asking to go to a party of his TEN YEARS after Epsteins first conviction. Just as disgusting — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) February 4, 2026

15.

Look at how they mocked Steven Yaxley Lemon behind his back for being ‘cheap @ any price’. Imagine what Musk (‘girls FTW!’) says about this useful idiot in private. https://t.co/W0hVj5mk6p — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) February 4, 2026

If anyone wants to see where Rupert Lowe’s extra money comes from, his register of interests is available.

Anyone interested can see how much Rupert has been paid to post on this site here:https://t.co/QYkSgTxNsw — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 4, 2026

