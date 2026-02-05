Politics Artificial Intelligence Pete hegseth us army

When the President of the United States hogs so many headlines with his incompetence, it’s easy to forget he also appointed a bunch of nimrods throughout his administration and they’re also constantly screwing up.

Today’s spotlight: Pete Hegseth.

The US Secretary of War, most famous for those unfortunate military secrets he shared with people he shouldn’t have shared them with on Signal, has inserted himself back into the news cycle with a bold announcement about the military.

That’s right, AI will keep America safe now.

The U.S. Army is now an AI-first force. Guided by @SecWar‘s bold leadership, the #USArmy team has integrated https://t.co/ofoV7AZF5u in our daily battle rhythm, accelerating our innovation and readiness. The mission for the Army Team is to continue mastering this tool to… pic.twitter.com/FiN3eGko19 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 30, 2026

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, according to the many humans in the replies, a whole lot.

1.

AI just told me to friendly fire my squad — Mr. Zodicus (@bigzodicus) January 31, 2026

2.

This is going to be the biggest unforced security breach in military history, foreign adversaries have ownership stakes in the chatbots Hegseth wants to feed our data to. It will also damage planning, readiness and leader development. https://t.co/By0WdxiKD8 — Mustache Bob (@MustacheBob2) January 30, 2026

3.

I give it 6 months before this causes a disastrous international incident. — Mao’s Five Beer Plan (@CallMeFebel) February 1, 2026

4.

Ai couldn’t give me a family guy quiz without making things up but good luck lol — T✡︎m Foolery 🇨🇦 (@Tom_Foolery22) January 30, 2026

5.

We are gonna die so much https://t.co/Lok63p9aGd — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 4, 2026

6.

This is fucking embarrassing. Making brain dead soldiers who can’t think critically or process any info of worth. This is what happens when a drunk is in charge of the DOD — Honkeytonk Henry Hill (@KellerTc73) February 1, 2026

7.