What is a product people treat like a religion when it’s just ‘overpriced garbage with a good logo’? – 22 prized items that aren’t worth all the fuss

Life r/AskReddit

There are multiple downsides to living through late-stage capitalism, but one of the worst is corporations being treated like deities, when in fact they’re just overblown shops with a fancy sign.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Connect-Might4355 asked this:

What is a product that people treat like a religion, but in reality, it’s just overpriced garbage with a good logo?

Which prompted lots of exhausted consumers to chime in with the brands that are completely over-hyped, like these…

1.

‘Anything that says ‘Military Grade’.’

–Kind-Scarcity1062

2.

‘We have ads for sleeping duck mattresses here in Oz that advertise how the founder is an aeronautical engineer: ‘We bring Aerospace Engineering and materials science standards to the mattress.’

Is my mattress needing to survive re-entry into the atmosphere?’

–ridge_rippler

3.

‘TEDx talks really started sullying the brand. It’s funny because people will go ‘there’s a Ted talk about X subject’ and when you look it up it’s some weird niche TEDx event with a bunch of under qualified weirdos. There’s literally a TEDx about everything.’

–Kn7ght

4.

‘In the UK Disney has always had a reputation for overpriced garbage. It started back when they sold useless watches. There’s a say here ‘It’s a bit Mickey Mouse’, which has no positive overtones at all.’

–FrankMiner2949er

5.

‘Starbucks. I cannot believe how many of friends and co-workers spend so much daily.’

–Intelligent-Rain-22

6.

‘Stanley cups. It’s a literal metal cup, guys. People are fighting in Target aisles over a different shade of beige. It’s peak consumerism brain rot.’

–Connect-Might4355

7.

‘Beats headphones. They okay but not worth the hype.’

–HeadFit2660

8.

‘Harley Davidson. Overpriced noise machines for middle-aged dentists to feel like a badass as they are wrapped head to toe in their Harley underoos and bandanas for their weekly ride down to the nearest cruising spot.’

–CullingSongs

9.

‘Funkos. Except it doesn’t have a good logo it’s just overpriced garbage.’

–NotoriousCHIM

10.

”AI’ bots. It doesn’t care about you, it doesn’t know anything, it doesn’t think.’

–DynamicUno

11.

‘UGGs. The sole is a glorified sheet of pencil eraser.’

–dchusband