‘What’s something a guest did in your house that upset you?’ – 21 people who will never, ever be invited back

If you’re invited to someone’s home, it’s important to be a good visitor. Maybe bring a bunch of flowers or compliment your host on their lovely home, that kind of thing.

Unfortunately, though, some people haven’t got the hang of this kind of civility and end up doing things that are weird, inconvenient or just plain unpleasant. This happened to izzy_7_2004 who asked this on the AskUK subreddit:

‘What was something a guest did in your house that upset you?’

And they kicked off with an example of their own.

‘Last Christmas we had a relative claim he didn’t want a Christmas dinner but instead wanted two fried eggs. ‘It was real fun having to fry two eggs on top of doing a Christmas lunch. Anyway, what about you guys? Whether it was someone being downright rude, insulting or thoughtless, I wanna hear it.’

And hear it they did, from equally disgruntled hosts…

1.

‘Feeding my dog from the table, despite being asked not to, because ‘a bit won’t hurt her’. I was so angry. My house. My dog. If I say don’t feed her, don’t fucking feed her.’

–Strong-Librarian-OOK

2.

‘Couldn’t find one of my saucepans anywhere. Drove me insane – how can you lose a saucepan? Found it a few months later under the guest bed full of wee…’

–No-Key-7768

3.

‘I had a school friend over and we did colouring books together. He coloured Postman Pat’s van in green. He wasn’t invited back.’

–jaymatthewbee

4.

‘My parents stayed at Christmas and they reorganised my cutlery drawer because they said I had things in the wrong place. As soon as they went home, I just put it back as it was before.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave

5.

‘Whenever my Dad gets in my car he changes the pre-tuned stations on the radio. Apparently you must have Radio 1 as pre-set 1, Radio 2 as pre-set 2, Radio 3 as 3, 4 as 4, 5 as Classic FM and 6 as the local BBC Radio station (with automatic traffic alerts switched on). He’s never listened to Radio 1 in his life.’

–BamBamBella

6.

‘We had a Christmas drinks/nibbles thing, and a friend’s wife was eating pistachios and (while making intense eye contact with me) continued to drop dozens of pistachio shells on the floor.

We have a cleaner and over a month later, we are still finding pistachio shells.’

–SirSebastianRasputin

7.

‘Started cleaning up despite me telling them multiple times not to do so. I have a process. Many things cannot be put in the dishwasher. You’re just making more work for me later. Get the fuck out of my kitchen and just enjoy being a guest.’

–Silvagadron

8.

‘Smoked in my house when I told him not to. Rooted through the drawers in our bedroom. Stole things from our room. Filled two outside bins with some concrete/rubble he found and blocked one of our cars in both sides with it.

All one dude, all in one night.’

–atomic_mermaid

9.

‘Kicked my cat. Fuck you. I know not everyone loves them, and I’m fine with them being pushed away. But you do not get invited back if you hurt or scare them.’

–Hookton

10.

‘I had a friend scrape the spread off their toast back into the container (they didn’t like oil based spread, wanted butter). Cool, now the top layer of spread is mostly crumbs.’

–EpponeeRae

11.

‘We once had friends over for lunch with their twins. They had a weird way of bringing them up. They didn’t put the food for the kids on a plate. Instead they put the food on our white place mats. It was food with tomato sauce… they were never invited again.’

–Many_Ad_4130

12.

‘My dad does stuff like put his booted foot on my living room coffee table to tie his shoelace when he knows I have a rule of no shoes passed the front door.’

–AllThatIHaveDone